Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

Nightlife

Study: Miami Is Worst City in the Nation for Sleep

October 25, 2022 8:47AM

The towers of Miami's Brickell district lit up at night.
The towers of Miami's Brickell district lit up at night. Photo by Neil Williamson
Between the incessant traffic noise, 24/7 droning sub-bass in the distance, and grinding work schedules, trying to get some decent shut eye in the Magic City can be a challenge. 

If you've had suspicions that Miami is a potent inducer of bloodshot eyes and chronic sleep deprivation, a report by the online marketplace Decluttr may provide some confirmation.

The study ranks Miami as the worst city in the country — dead last — for getting a quality night's sleep, followed by Newark, Santa Ana (California), Los Angeles, and Cleveland. The study authors say their rankings factor in health metrics, nighttime light exposure, and road and plane noise in each of the cities.

"A coastal city that loves to party at all hours of the day and night, Miami ranked the lowest on our list of cities getting quality sleep with many deterring health factors, and very high night-light pollution, as well as street noise," the report reads.

To conduct the study, Decluttr combined nationwide light and noise data with health and wellbeing-related scores by the digital publishing company Sleep Foundation for cities with populations of 250,000 and greater.

A precursor study by Sleep Foundation assessed sleep quality by analyzing data from consumers who use the Sleep Cycle software app, which tracks sleep patterns. The app tracks how loudly users snored, how much movement they have while sleeping, and how much time they spend in bed, among other criteria.

The Sleep Foundation study found that Miami was the worst city for sleep on the east coast. But it ranked Miami as slightly better for sleep than a small handful of cities nationwide. Los Angeles and Santa Ana, California, along with Corpus Christi, Texas, were ranked the worst by Sleep Foundation, in that order. 

While some cities provide a relatively tranquil nighttime environment to facilitate a good night's sleep, Miami's elevated traffic, light exposure, and plane noise make that restful slumber more challenging, says Liam Howley, a spokesperson for Decluttr.

Howley notes that over the past year, the company has tracked a surge in online searches for sleep aids.

“We’ve seen Google searches for ‘help me sleep’ surge by 123%, and the growth runs parallel to the increase in search volume regarding sleep conditions," Howley wrote in an email to New Times.

The Decluttr report notes that 71 percent of Americans under 50 years old stare at screens or smart devices at bedtime "often," while 46 percent of that demographic look at screens at bedtime "very often."

Serious about your sleep? You might want to plan a trip to Virginia Beach, Colorado Springs, Lexington (Kentucky), Tucson, New Orleans, or Jacksonville. According to Decluttr, they're some of the best American cities for sleep. 
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Alex DeLuca is a staff writer at Miami New Times.
Contact: Alex DeLuca

Trending News

Latest Stories

More »

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
TikTok Cop

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation