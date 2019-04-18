South Florida "Cold Front" to Bring Bone-Chilling Temps in the High 70s

Elsewhere in the country, people haven't touched a bathing suit or exposed their toes to sunlight in months. But April in Florida is different. The fourth month of the year signals a few things: the official end of spring break, a mass exodus of snowbirds, and the return of the dreaded swamp ass.

But before the summer sun cooks Florida into the World's Largest Hell Factory, the National Weather Service is forecasting a "strong cold front" in South Florida starting Friday. The weather pattern will bring rain, thunderstorms, and strong winds to the Miami area, along with slightly cooler temperatures.

The forecast also comes with a high risk of life-threatening rip currents. The NWS has issued a safety alert from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. today for all South Florida beaches. Swimming is not recommended.

The NWS report also says hazardous marine conditions are possible through the weekend, meaning recreational boaters may want to postpone their trips.

A cold front will bring an increase in winds and seas across our coastal waters late this week. A Small Craft Advisory may be required for the Hawk Channel and Straits of Florida on Thursday night.

An earlier forecast warned of a possible weekend tornado, but the latest weather report — issued just after 5 a.m. — makes no mention of one.

Starting tonight, the Miami area will see a slight dip in temperatures, with a low around 77 degrees. Tomorrow, the forecast brings a strong chance of an afternoon thunderstorm, followed by more rain in the late evening.

Over the weekend, low temperatures should drop into the mid-60s, with a high of 81 degrees Saturday and 78 on Sunday.