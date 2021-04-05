Iconic "Big 3" Miami Heat Moment Featured in Trailer for Space Jam Sequel

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

One of the most iconic images from the LeBron James-Miami Heat "Big 3" era has made it to the big screen. Well, kind of.

Over the weekend, the trailer for the movie Space Jam: A New Legacy was released. LeBron James stars in the sequel to the original Space Jam movie from 1995 that starred Michael Jordan. One thing everyone noticed from the new trailer? Dwyane Wade was in the new Space Jam, without actually being in the new Space Jam.

Tunes vs. Goons. Watch LeBron James and Bugs Bunny in the new trailer for Space Jam: A New Legacy. In theaters and streaming on HBO Max* – July 16. #SpaceJamMovie pic.twitter.com/7KOEPJP06i — Space Jam: A New Legacy (@spacejammovie) April 3, 2021

Space Jam dropping a Wade-LeBron classic alley oop reference is enough to get me in ???? https://t.co/XX7noDEaa3 pic.twitter.com/GS62MCLh59 — Will Manso (@WillManso) April 3, 2021

Wade and James accumulated many iconic moments while playing together with the Miami Heat from 2010 to 2014, but none was more famous than Dwyane Wade already celebrating with his arms outstretched as LeBron James soared through the air to dunk an alley-oop pass behind him.

What is taking so long? Put it in the Louvre. This is art.

Fans and media weren't the only ones to react to the image in the new Space Jam trailer. LeBron and Wade themselves were excited to finally be able to share something they've undoubtedly both known would show up and make some news.

This is iconic bro. I appreciate the love and the nod to one of the most epic sports pic ever! https://t.co/if9s6wcgww — DWade (@DwyaneWade) April 4, 2021

There will undoubtedly be more moments from the "Big 3" era featured on the big screen in the future. Years from now, a documentary will be released about iconic teams that changed basketball forever. What was essentially a four-year blip on the radar in the NBA changed the game, making it acceptable for players to take control of their futures and team up with opponents they've long admired.

It wasn't always that way. People hated it when the Miami Heat did it. A lot. They even hated this image of a cocky Dwyane Wade not even needing to look at LeBron James flushing a dunk behind him. But it's loved now. So much so that it's being featured in a cartoon sequel that fans have been waiting over two decades to watch.

You love to see it. And you can actually see it for yourselves when Space Jam: A New Legacy hits theaters on July 16.