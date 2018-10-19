Here Are the South Florida Congressional Candidates Who Support Universal Health Care

For years, Florida has had one of the highest rates of uninsured residents. So it's no surprise health care is a top issue for voters going into the November midterms. According to a new poll from the Kaiser Family Foundation, more than a quarter of Florida voters said
Despite voters' interest, however, not all candidates have made their positions on the topic clear. Some Democrats don't support single-payer
1. Mary Barzee Flores, Democratic candidate for District 25. When Mary Barzee Flores was a teen, her father developed health problems and lost his job at a fish and tackle shop, which cost him his insurance, she says. The family "went from solidly middle class to poor almost overnight. He got sicker; we got poorer," she told McClatchy's D.C. bureau. Eventually, she says, her father died because he was unable to afford treatment. Barzee Flores, who faces Republican incumbent Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart in November, says she will fight for universal
2. Tim Canova, independent candidate for District 23. Tim Canova, a Bernie Sanders-style progressive who lost to Democratic incumbent Debbie Wasserman Schultz in 2016, left the Democratic Party to challenge Wasserman Schultz as an independent this campaign cycle. Canova has called health care "a universal human right" and supports the creation of a Medicare-for-all, single-payer health system. He is endorsed by the group Demand Universal Healthcare.
3. Donna Shalala, Democratic candidate for District 27. Former Health and Human Services secretary and University of Miami president Donna Shalala says she supports Medicare for all, although some have criticized her for previous remarks on the topic. During a 2007 appearance on the Colbert Report, Shalala was asked by Stephen Colbert if she was "one of those universal health-care people," to which she responded, "No, actually, I'm not." Eleven years later, Shalala now says she supports the idea of universal
4. Ted Deutch,
5 and 6. Alcee Hastings,
