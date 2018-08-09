Billy Corben's New Documentary on A-Rod's Biogenesis Steroid Scandal Debuts Next Month

Billy Corben's new documentary, Screwball , tells the story of the Biogenesis doping ring that was first uncovered by Miami New Times .

Billy Corben has made a career out of turning the most quintessentially insane Miami stories into compelling documentaries, from the Cocaine Cowboys depiction of the '80s yeyo heyday to The U and The U Part Two's retelling of two generations of madness and football domination by the Hurricanes.

For his latest project, Corben and his Rakontur studio have turned to an only-in-Miami story first broken by Miami New Times: the Biogenesis steroid scandal, which rocked Major League Baseball in 2013 and eventually led to the most drug suspensions in pro sports history, including a record season-long ban for the 305's own Alex Rodriguez.

The Toronto Film Festival announced this morning it will hold the world premiere next month of Corben's feature-length project on the scandal, Screwball.