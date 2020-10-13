Looks Like Trump Is Coming to Miami After All

During a rally at a Florida airport yesterday, President Donald Trump said he felt so good after his COVID-19 diagnosis that he could kiss everyone in the audience.

"I'll kiss the guys and the beautiful women," the president said to thousands of cheering fans at Orlando Sanford International Airport.

Here's hoping the president wears his mask and keeps his kisses to himself when he visits Miami on Thursday.

So, we have @VP Mike Pence in Miami for two events Thursday. An Eric Trump event at a church in SW Broward. And, according to Miami Beach Police, a @POTUS visit that will force the closure of the MacArthur Causeway. — David Smiley (@NewsbySmiley) October 13, 2020

Trump was originally scheduled to debate former Vice President Joe Biden at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts on Thursday. But after the president tested positive for COVID-19, the Commission on Presidential Debates announced the debate would be held virtually. Trump then said he wouldn't waste his time attending a virtual debate, and he now appears to be doing his own thing.

The Trump campaign hasn't formally announced his schedule for Thursday, but Miami sports reporter Andy Slater tweeted that the president will hold a town hall at Perez Art Museum Miami. New Times has put in a request for confirmation from the museum.

The City of Miami and Miami Beach police departments tweeted that Trump's visit will require a shutdown of the MacArthur Causeway from 7 to 11 p.m. Thursday evening.

The Miami Herald reports that Vice President Mike Pence will also be in Miami on Thursday. Pence will hold a "Make America Great Again!" event at the Memorial Cubano at Tamiami Park at 11201 SW 24th St. The vice president will then hold a "Faith in America" event at the Lubavitch Educational Center at 17330 NW Seventh Ave.

To round out the festivities, Eric Trump, the president's son, will attend an "Evangelicals for Trump" event at the Segadores de Vida megachurch in Southwest Ranches at 20850 Griffin Road.