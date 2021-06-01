Rapper DaBaby Released After Being Questioned in Miami Beach Shooting UPDATED

- Local
- Community
- Journalism
Support the independent voice of Miami and help keep the future of New Times free.
Miami Beach police have released rapper DaBaby after taking him in for questioning in relation to a shooting last night at Ocean Drive and First Street.
Two people were injured in the shooting, which took place around 11:30 p.m. nearing the end of a busy Memorial Day weekend.
Miami Beach police spokesperson Ernesto Rodriguez confirmed that DaBaby, whose real name is Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, was among those being interviewed for information about the shooting. As of 4:50 p.m., police said detectives had finished questioning the rapper and released him without pressing charges.
Miami Beach police say they now have two people in custody "who are responsible for Monday evening's shooting."
UPDATE: Jonathan Lyndale Kirk who was being interviewed by detectives has been released. Detectives have two subjects in custody who are responsible for Monday evening’s shooting near 1 Street and Ocean Drive.— Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) June 1, 2021
Arrest details and subject information will be shared once reports are completed. We are incredibly proud of our officers, detectives, and crime scene investigators for their efforts in this complex investigation.— Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) June 1, 2021
DaBaby was in town for a concert at Hard Rock stadium over the weekend.
The 29-year-old rapper was previously arrested in Miami in January 2020 and charged with one count of misdemeanor battery for allegedly punching a music producer during a dispute over payment. Court records show prosecutors dismissed the charge in March 2020.
This story has been updated to include new information from the Miami Beach Police Department.
Keep Miami New Times Free... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Miami with no paywalls.