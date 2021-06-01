 
Support Us

Miami's independent source of local news and culture

4
| Crime |

Rapper DaBaby Released After Being Questioned in Miami Beach Shooting UPDATED

Jessica Lipscomb | June 1, 2021 | 1:55pm
DaBaby throws water on the audience during his performance at the 2020 EA Sports Bowl at American Airlines Arena.
DaBaby throws water on the audience during his performance at the 2020 EA Sports Bowl at American Airlines Arena.
Getty Images for EA Sports Bowl at Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest
AA
^
Keep New Times Free
Support Us
I Support
  • Local
  • Community
  • Journalism
  • logo

Support the independent voice of Miami and help keep the future of New Times free.

Support Us

Miami Beach police have released rapper DaBaby after taking him in for questioning in relation to a shooting last night at Ocean Drive and First Street.

Two people were injured in the shooting, which took place around 11:30 p.m. nearing the end of a busy Memorial Day weekend.

Miami Beach police spokesperson Ernesto Rodriguez confirmed that DaBaby, whose real name is Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, was among those being interviewed for information about the shooting. As of 4:50 p.m., police said detectives had finished questioning the rapper and released him without pressing charges.

Miami Beach police say they now have two people in custody "who are responsible for Monday evening's shooting."

DaBaby was in town for a concert at Hard Rock stadium over the weekend.

The 29-year-old rapper was previously arrested in Miami in January 2020 and charged with one count of misdemeanor battery for allegedly punching a music producer during a dispute over payment. Court records show prosecutors dismissed the charge in March 2020.

This story has been updated to include new information from the Miami Beach Police Department.

Keep Miami New Times Free... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Miami with no paywalls.

 
Jessica Lipscomb is news editor of Miami New Times and an enthusiastic Florida Woman. Born and raised in Orlando, she has been a finalist for the Livingston Award for Young Journalists.

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2021 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.