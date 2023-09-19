 Police Probe Carnival Cruise Passenger Kevin McGrath's Disappearance | Miami New Times
Family Desperate for Answers After Passenger Mysteriously Vanishes From Carnival Cruise Ship

Customs officials did not encounter McGrath during debarkation, and police say there's no video evidence that he went overboard.
September 19, 2023
The Carnival Conquest docked in Galveston, Texas
The Carnival Conquest docked in Galveston, Texas Photo by Roy Luck/Flickr
As Carnival Cruise's Conquest rounded out its Labor Day weekend cruise from Miami to the Bahamas, a cellphone video purportedly captured 26-year-old Kevin McGrath shuffling to live music alongside other ship passengers. He retired to his room in the wee morning hours of September 4, shortly before the voyage came to a close at PortMiami, according to his sister.

But when his family arrived at breakfast the next morning ahead of disembarkation, he was nowhere to be found.

"He wasn't in the room," his sister, Danielle McGrath, told NBC 6. "No one could find him. No one."

It's been two weeks since the U.S. Army veteran from Port St. Lucie vanished without a trace during the three-day Caribbean cruise.

After McGrath's family reported him missing the morning of September 4, staff and security searched the ship but couldn't find him. Miami-Dade Police said there was no video surveillance showing that he went overboard, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection did not encounter him during the debarkation process that day. The U.S. Coast Guard scoured 3,300 square nautical miles with helicopters and found no sign of him before suspending its search on September 7.

As local police continue to probe the mysterious case, McGrath's family is desperate to know: Where did he go?
McGrath, a U.S. Army veteran who served six years in Iraq, Afghanistan, and Syria, is the father of two young children. He was with dozens of friends and family on the cruise to celebrate his father's 60th birthday.

His family members say that leaving his family without notice would be unlike him.

"Something is not right. There's no way that my brother would just vanish into thin air like this," McGrath's sister, who wasn't aboard the voyage, told CNN. "We want some answers."

The cruise line has since resumed services, a decision criticized by McGrath's family and some fellow passengers.

Jenn Lyles, who purportedly was on the same voyage as McGrath, posted a TikTok video on September 8, claiming Carnival sent out a customer satisfaction survey about the trip after disembarkation but did not solicit information about McGrath or his disappearance. She said she found it "weird" that she and other passengers weren't alerted.

"Is this what happens when you go missing on a cruise ship?" Lyles asked. "They're not even going to alert the other passengers who might have seen something?"

According to Insider, Conquest has made a handful of voyages since McGrath's disappearance, including to Nassau, Bahamas, and Cozumel, Mexico.

The outlet notes that while authorities said they had not turned up evidence that McGrath fell off the ship, his disappearance comes after at least a half-dozen people have gone overboard on cruises over the last four months.

A spokesperson for the Miami-Dade Police Department has not responded to questions about its ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about McGrath's disappearance is asked to contact Miami-Dade police.
