"Take a Seat": Teller Dupes Bank Robber into Waiting in Lobby Until Police Arrive, FBI Says

So much for a getaway.Last week, a man allegedly rolled up to a PNC Bank in Hollywood with a plan to nab some fast cash. Instead of walking out with a bundle of money, he was hoodwinked into sitting in the lobby like a common customer while law enforcement made their way to the scene, according to an FBI affidavit.James Timothy Kelly, 77, walked into the PNC branch on Tyler Avenue with a polo shirt, grey shorts, and a white hat while carrying a white mesh bag on July 7 at 11:16 a.m., according to the affidavit located byin a court archive.Kelly allegedly handed a teller a note that said, "Give me the money.""In fear, the victim bank teller pretended not to see the note and handed a bank withdrawal slip to Kelly. Kelly then stated, 'I am not here for that. I am here to rob you,'" the FBI alleges.In response, the teller "pretended she was having computer issues and asked Kelly to take a seat," at which point the defendant obliged and popped a squat nearby, the bureau says. He was seen on PNC Bank's security footage dutifully sitting in the branch after he demanded cash from the teller, according to the affidavit.According to the Hollywood Police Department, officers received an alert around 11:20 a.m. in connection with the incident and rushed to the scene.It's not clear whether the frightened teller made up the "computer issues" to bide time for police, or as a spur-of-the-moment tactic to create distance between herself and the alleged robber. But the end result was much the same."Responding law enforcement officers entered PNC Bank through the back entrance and found Kelly sitting in the lobby," the affidavit states.After he was transferred to the FBI Miami field office for an interview, the man waived his right to remain silent and agreed to speak with agents, the bureau says. He "admitted to entering the PNC Bank, demanding money by means of intimidation, and failing in his attempt to rob the bank," the FBI claims.A PNC spokesperson tellsthe bank "worked with authorities to investigate an incident at a PNC branch in Hollywood, Florida last Friday, which did not result in any injuries." The bank declined to comment on the specifics of the incident.Kelly faces a maximum 20-year sentence on an attempted bank robbery charge. When reached by, the federal public defender's office, which is representing Kelly, stated that it does not comment on pending criminal cases.