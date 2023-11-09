Photos: Donald Trump Supporters Skip Miami Debate, Descend on Hialeah

[
Many of the nation's Republican eyeballs were focused on the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Miami
on Wednesday night. But the most conspicuous nonparticipant in the third GOP debate of the 2024 presidential campaign was ten miles away in Hialeah, stoking up his supporters at Ted Hendricks Stadium in Henry Milander Park.
New Times
contributing photographer Michele Eve Sandberg was there to mingle with the MAGA crowd awaiting the arrival of Donald Trump.
click to enlarge
Trump supporters descended on Hialeah from miles around.
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
The T-shirts at a Trump event are many, and varied.
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Sun protection is paramount
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Present and accounted for: The specter of Miami's own Enrique Tarrio
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Two
hearts hats are better than one?
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Body art
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Crowd control?
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
It's all about high visibility.
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Pro tip: A splash of pink always stands out amid the red, white, and blue.
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
"American Dream"
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
They say the waiting is the hardest part.
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
45/47
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Trio of Trumpers
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
It was a thumbs-up kind of afternoon.
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
All smiles
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
"Take America Back"
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
"Trump Save America Again"
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Vibes.
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
There's a lot going on with this shirt.
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
A strongman contingent
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Double vision
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Merch!
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
