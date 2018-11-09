Reshad Jones Owes Miami Dolphins Fans an Apology for Quitting During the Jets Game

Reshad Jones thinks it's time to move on. He thinks everyone should just forget he refused to reenter his team's crucial 13-6 win last Sunday against the New York Jets. The Dolphins' safety wants everyone to know he and the coaches are on the same page now, so don't worry about what happened. It's fine now. Oh, and he doesn't regret quitting on his teammates at all. Sorry, not sorry.

It's actually not fine, Reshad. Fans of the Dolphins, who play the Green Bay Packers this Sunday at 4:25 p.m. in ice-cold Wisconsin, are owed a far more detailed explanation of why in the world arguably the best player on their favorite team decided he just wasn't that into playing more than ten snaps against the franchise's biggest rival in a season-swinging game the team absolutely could not afford to lose.