Some Very Familiar Faces Enacted Painful Revenge on Miami Sports Teams

As everyone in Miami prepares for Thanksgiving, lots of side dishes are in the works. Stuffing, mashed potatoes, mac 'n' cheese, and revenge. That last one is actually already cooked and was delivered by Miami's sports opponents this weekend, but luckily, it's best served cold anyway.

The Heat, Dolphins, and Hurricanes all got a heaping scoop of potluck revenge at the hands of players who once led those teams.

Saturday night, former University of Miami and current Florida International University head coach Butch Davis and the FIU Panthers handed the Hurricanes what most observers have described as the worst defeat in program history, for a final score of 30-24 at Marlins Park, the ground where the Orange Bowl once stood. The Canes entered the game as a 21.5-point favorite, but if they had beaten FIU — a team that lost to Florida Atlantic University by 30 — by 60, no one would have been surprised.

Instead, Miami lost in shocking fashion, and Davis, who had pleaded to anyone who would listen that he should be the man for the Hurricanes' job once it opened last year, was feeling himself after the game.

“THAT’S WHAT HAPPENS WHEN YOU BELIEVE IN EACH OTHER!” - @FIUCoachDavis



WE DID THE DARN THING, BAYBAY! #PAWSFREAKINGUP pic.twitter.com/nZXk1CB9R4 — Chris Santiago (@ChrisSant1104) November 24, 2019

Butch Davis on fans booing when FIU players fell on the ground: "We didn't boo when their kid broke his elbow." pic.twitter.com/a4vxovjeHu — Clay Ferraro (@ClayWPLG) November 24, 2019

Also this past Saturday was a basketball game in Philadelphia between the 76ers and the Heat. Perhaps you missed most of this game because you were too busy watching the Hurricanes' football program burn down in a baseball park, or maybe you turned it off because the Heat was getting its ass kicked right out of the gate. Regardless, if you missed the NBA game, you missed former Heat guard Josh Richardson absolutely putting it in his former team to the tune of 32 points on 11-15 shooting, including six three-pointers.

The Sixers beat the Heat 113-86, and it really didn't even feel that close. Afterward, the 76ers made it apparent that ass-kicking was all about Richardson and Jimmy Butler, players who switched places this offseason once Butler chose to come to Miami instead of staying in Philadelphia.

So Jimmy Butler came back right. Miami is a good team so was prepared for a hard game. Then you know what happened? Our offense. Sheesh. JRich went off. Joel did his little finger thing which is fun. Helluva time overall. And all of this to say Sixers Win. pic.twitter.com/3EvbiOXZUA — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) November 24, 2019

Finally, to top off the weekend of horrendous revenge, the Miami Dolphins got their asses handed back to them in a green Flanigan's cup by none other than ex-Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry and the Cleveland Browns. Landry scored two touchdowns and went more than 100 yards receiving in the Browns' 41-24 win.

The good news here is Fins fans are so numb and have been through so much since Landry was traded to Cleveland last year that it feels like he was a Miami Dolphins player ten years ago.

The #Dolphins traded Jarvis Landry.



Jarvis Landry scores two touchdowns against the Dolphins.pic.twitter.com/e4Bfi76iS8 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 24, 2019

All things considered, things could not have gone much worse for the local teams. It's one thing to lose to a familiar face, but it's completely another thing for that ex-friend to be the primary reason the now-foe's new team kicked your ass. In the case of Butch Davis, Josh Richardson, and Jarvis Landry, they took out a full-page middle-finger ad this weekend in the payback section of the local papers.

So it goes — sometimes you're the nail, and sometimes you're the hammer. This weekend, Miami sports teams got a revenge hammer right in the face.