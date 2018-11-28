Crime in Opa-locka Is Up 403 Percent This Year, Report Says

Conditions at the Opa- locka Police Department are so bad the city can barely keep its officers employed. After a debilitating citywide budget cut of 20 percent, ten law-enforcement positions were eliminated and every officer on the payroll took a 10 percent salary reduction. As the Miami Herald reported in September, some cops are wearing ripped uniforms and driving donated cars with more than 100,000 miles on them. The police headquarters building is so rife with leaks and mold that officers have moved their operations to City Hall.

Some of that might explain why, in the first half of 2018, crime in Opa- locka rose a whopping 403 percent. Uniform crime reports released Monday by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement compare statistics from the first six months of 2017 to the same time period this year. Both violent and nonviolent crimes in Opa- locka appear to be increasing:

