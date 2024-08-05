Irony Alert: National Weather Service Tells Floridians to Shelter in Basements

"Take shelter now in a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building," the alert read.
Seemingly unbeknownst to the NWS, Florida is too close to sea level for homes to have basements. At the very least, the alert should have reminded residents to bring snorkeling or scuba gear to their cellar.
The National Weather Service telling Floridians to hide in our basements is quite something pic.twitter.com/ocCJWL5lN8— Holly Bullard (@HollyBullardFL) August 4, 2024
Many users on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, had some fun takes in response to the weather service's blunder.
One invoked the Cartoon Network show Sealab 2021.
Another went the photorealistic scuba route.
Floridians escaping to their basements: pic.twitter.com/7GGt3U4ivS— Holly Bullard (@HollyBullardFL) August 5, 2024
A third pointed out that Floridians do, in fact, have basements, but they go by a different name here in the Sunshine State.
Ready!😂😂😂🌪️🌴🦩 pic.twitter.com/JMHupm6UzY— LS 'tximeleta txiki ederra' Walts (@LSWalts) August 5, 2024
We have basements in Florida. They’re called swimming pools.— Scott F. 🐊 (FireHawke) (@_Firehawke_) August 5, 2024