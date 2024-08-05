 NWS Alert Tells Floridians to Shelter in Basement Amid Tornado | Miami New Times
Irony Alert: National Weather Service Tells Floridians to Shelter in Basements

NWS to Floridians: Take cover in your basement!
August 5, 2024
The National Weather Service forgot to tell Floridians to grab their snorkel gear before they headed into their "basements" on August 4.
The National Weather Service forgot to tell Floridians to grab their snorkel gear before they headed into their "basements" on August 4.

On Sunday evening, as Hurricane Debby approached Florida's Big Bend, the National Weather Service (NWS) sent Floridians a helpful admonition alongside a tornado warning.

"Take shelter now in a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building," the alert read.  Seemingly unbeknownst to the NWS, Florida is too close to sea level for homes to have basements. At the very least, the alert should have reminded residents to bring snorkeling or scuba gear to their cellar.

Many users on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, had some fun takes in response to the weather service's blunder.

One invoked the Cartoon Network show Sealab 2021.
Another went the photorealistic scuba route.
A third pointed out that Floridians do, in fact, have basements, but they go by a different name here in the Sunshine State.
