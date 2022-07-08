Support Us

LA Gym Owner Caught on Video in Racist Tirade Has New Gym in Wynwood

July 8, 2022 10:58AM

Akop "This is not a Mexican hangout" Torosian has a new gym in Miami.
Akop "This is not a Mexican hangout" Torosian has a new gym in Miami. Screenshots via @nolimit.boss/@nolimit.mia on Instagram
It was the afternoon of June 11, outside the colorful, influencer-popular No Limit Super Gym in Los Angeles. A vendor was preparing to sell the popular Mexican beverage agua fresca during a grand reopening event for the facility when No Limit's owner suddenly approached the workers.

Lety’s Aguas Frescas (@letysaguas) had reportedly been invited to hawk its wares outside the gym during the event, but a cellphone video (embedded below) shows Akop "Jack" Torosian — shirtless, sweaty, and sporting red Supreme boxers visible from beneath his camouflage shorts — having absolutely none of it.

"This is not a Mexican hangout," Torosian can be heard shouting, before griping about "fucking Mexicans selling juice" outside his gym.

The clips were widely shared online, garnering thousands of eyeballs, news headlines, and scrutiny of No Limit — so much so that Yelp has since blocked new comments about the gym. Two days after the incident, Beverly Hills police reportedly arrested Torosian at Los Angeles International Airport as he boarded a plane to Miami. The charge: He allegedly threatened one of his employees with a weapon.

He is currently free on bail. And he appears to have opened a second gym — right here in the Magic City.
According to No Limit Super Gym Miami's Instagram account (@nolimit.mia), the facility, located at 74 NE 24th St. on the Wynwood-Edgewater line, officially opened its doors last week. Boasting a clublike atmosphere similar to its California sibling, with fluorescent lighting, neon workout machines, and colorful glow-in-the-dark murals, the gym touts itself as a "sanctuary" and the "Best Gym in the World."

Apparently, however, Torosian's reputation has followed him to Miami, as evidenced by a less-than-generous 1.5-star Yelp rating.

"If possible I'd give zero stars to this business," one reviewer wrote. "In a town of vast diversity especially within the Hispanic community — this business can kick rocks. Spend your money elsewhere. Also highlight colored equipment?! What are you Planet Fitness?"

Another commenter noted that when they inquired about the gym's daily ($50) and monthly ($199) rate, they were spoken to "like an idiot." They attached a screenshot purporting to show a conversation between themselves and Torosian, in which Torosian says the reason for the cost is to "prevent monkeys from coming and ruining it...it's not for everyone."

"I'm a veteran of the US military and trainer," the commenter wrote. "I guess this gym is not meant for me."

Torosian did not respond to New Times' requests and attempts for comment via Instagram, text message, email, or phone call.
Days after his tirade made the rounds on Twitter and Instagram, Torosian issued a statement to his 100,000-plus Instagram followers apologizing to "everyone involved" and the Latino community but also insisting the video was "taken out of context."

"No Limit is an all-inclusive facility, and does not discriminate based on gender, sex or race," he wrote in a since-deleted post. "Again, I would like to apologize to everyone involved! I will immediately make contact with the leaders of the Latino community, and set up meeting with relevant members to see how I can be more involved against the fight for racial equality and justice."

Torosian did not comment publicly about his arrest, which wasn't his first scandal.

Back in 2015, he was arrested and sentenced to three years' probation for possession of a deadly weapon with the intent to commit assault in connection with a triple shooting at a North Hollywood body shop the previous year.

More recently, according to an online fundraising effort set up on June 17 on behalf of Miami-based Peruvian artist Gabriela Jaxon (@gabrielajaxon_), Torosian has not paid Jaxon $24,000 for a tropical-themed, Day-Glo-hued mural she painted inside his new gym.
Alex DeLuca is a staff writer at Miami New Times.
