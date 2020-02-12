Five Reasons Miami Is the Perfect Fit for Alabama Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa

Tua looked right at home in Miami, and you can tell he'd fit in just fine here.

Former Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Tua Tagovailoa wants to be a member of the Miami Dolphins. That much was clear following his numerous public appearances surrounding Super Bowl LIV in Miami. From posing in pictures with fans to talking up what it would be like to play for the Dolphins, Tua could not have been more clear: The team needs to come and get him in April's NFL Draft, no matter what it takes.

A love affair is obviously blossoming between the quarterback Miami desperately needs and the city Tagovailoa deserves. It's imperative that the Dolphins figure out a way to get Tua to Miami. Here's why it's time to stop asking questions about whether the Dolphins should draft Tua and start asking why would they even consider not doing whatever it takes.

Miami, you brought the heat! ???? Loved seeing so many fans at the #NFLSundayTicket lounge. Thanks @DIRECTV for having me ???? #DTVathlete pic.twitter.com/9IAX5Hm03y — Tua. T ???????? (@Tuaamann) February 7, 2020

Tagovailoa certainly is looking healthier by the day. Just look at the way Tua — a man who recently had major hip surgery and was banned from putting any pressure on his lower torso — takes these stairs. So beautiful. Sure, they're just stairs, but at this point in the rehab process, it's a terrific sign that the quarterback can recover from a catastrophic injury.

To most, these are just steps. But to Miami Dolphins fans, these are steps that lead to heaven. Blessed steps indeed.

#Dolphins GM Chris Grier just wrapped his presser at the Senior Bowl. He expects QB Ryan Fitzpatrick to return. This affirms the case for drafting QB Tua Tagovailoa and allowing him extra time to heal properly. Grier also remains high on the development of QB Josh Rosen. pic.twitter.com/pnBgI6n8Yb — Columnist, Phins com (@PhinsChris) January 22, 2020

Miami would expect nothing from Tua next season. The Dolphins are one of the few teams in the NFL that is truthful and realistic about who they are: a franchise with Super Bowl dreams but limited capabilities — at least for now.

Ryan Fitzpatrick is likely to return next season but showed this past season with Josh Rosen that he won't get his feelings hurt if the Dolphins decide to bench him mid-season for a young backup. Miami would be the perfect place for Tagovailoa to relax, rehab, learn, and prepare for 2021. And because Miami has no set quarterback, 2021 would definitely be his, with no aging star to hold onto the job longer than he should.

Miami needs Tua in 2021, not 2020. That's the sweet spot. Some teams would want him right away or too far down the line. Miami and Tua are on the same page.

“It’s a beautiful place,” Tua Tagovailoa tells Rich Eisen of Miami pic.twitter.com/mQZpyj11qa — Safid Deen ???????????????? (@Safid_Deen) January 30, 2020

Hawaii-raised Tua would feel closest to home in Miami. During Super Bowl week, it was revealed that this was the third time Tagovailoa had been to Miami, including some stops he made for Crimson Tide games, of course. Tua's parents, though, had never been to Miami until Super Bowl LIV. They loved the city, and it's not hard to imagine why: Miami is the closest thing to Hawaii outside of, well, Hawaii. Surrounding areas, and especially the Florida Keys, would make Tua feel right at home.

Does anyone really want to see Tua playing in the snow six times a year? Miami is where he belongs.

Miami fans have been on the Tua bandwagon longer than anyone else. If there is one fanbase that would accept Tua for who he is, it's the Dolphins'. Why? Because they're pot committed here. Miami fans have been clamoring for Tua from Day 1, and they're not going to let some little hip injury get between destiny and their team.

After winning five games in a season where they should have been losing their hardest, the Dolphins have no business being in a position to get Tua. The only reason he might still end up in Miami is because of his injury. Miami fans are willing to take the risk and go forward, knowing that if it all blows up in our faces, at least there will be no regrets.

Tua will instantly put the Dolphins back on the national map. The Miami Dolphins are a hard sell these days to anyone who isn't emotionally invested in them. Tua would change all of that right away, creating a much-needed buzz around the Dolphins, something that hasn't been here since Ricky Williams was running wild.

The Dolphins would be instantly more marketable, more intriguing, and — most important for owner Stephen Ross — more valuable. Tua would have a LeBron effect on the Dolphins. Miami needs that badly.