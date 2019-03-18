Miami Is One of the Worst Cities for College Basketball Fans, Study Finds

The NCAA Tournament field was announced last night, and to the surprise of no one, Miami's 14-18 record wasn't good enough to punch a ticket to the dance. It's the second straight year the Hurricanes will miss the tournament, which, if we're honest, few will notice.

Miami doesn't exactly have a tradition of kicking ass in postseason basketball. Outside of a nice run in 2016, when the team lost to Villanova in the regional semifinal, the Hurricanes don't play much college basketball in March.

It turns out that like the Canes, Miami, and South Florida as a whole, don't really do basketball this time of year.