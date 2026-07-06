Police & Law Enforcement

MPD: Influencer Broward Barbie fatally shot in drive-by targeting Lambo

Thousands of netizens are mourning fashion influencer Briann Johnson, better known as Broward Barbie or Dreamdoll Brii.
By B. Scott McLendonJuly 6, 2026
a white police truck sits parked in front of a building
Miramar police are searching for the killer of a 21-year-old influencer known as Broward Barbie (real name Briann Johnson).

Photo from Miramar Police Department
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A 21-year-old Broward County-based influencer died and two men were injured Sunday morning in a shooting police say targeted a Lamborghini, according to reporting from CBS Miami.

Often posting photos of her lavish South Florida surroundings, lifestyle influencer and rapper Briann Johnson was better known to her hundreds of thousands of social media followers on Instagram and TikTok as Dreamdoll Brii or Broward Barbie. Johnson was traveling with two men in a lime green Lamborghini Urus on Sunshine Boulevard in Miramar early Sunday morning when a white sedan pulled alongside it and opened fire, according to police.

@_itgirlbri

Miramar Police Department (MPD) Chief Delrish Moss addressed reporters at a conference Sunday, saying, “I’ll tell you, this is no way to wake up on a Sunday morning. It’s a chaotic scene, hearing multiple shots in the middle of the night, or in the wee hours of the morning, is always disturbing.

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“At this point, we don’t believe that there is a bigger picture with regard to the neighborhood being in danger, but certainly they targeted this particular car for some reason. We’re trying to figure out why,” she said.

Police told reporters they have “limited suspect information” to use in their investigation, according to WPLG Local 10. MPD officials haven’t responded to New Times’ request for the police report.

Hundreds of netizens on Instagram and TikTok quickly paid their respects to Johnson on Monday. Some took the opportunity to offer their theories on the shooting.

“I’m hurt like I knew you,” one of her TikTok followers wrote on Johnson’s most recent post.

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Others were in disbelief.

“I just keep checking your page hoping you will wake up,” one wrote.

Others took to Instagram, only to be shaken by digital evidence showing how recent the loss was.

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“I don’t know this girl but the fact that her stories are still on (heartbreak emoji) that hit,” an Instagram user wrote on Johnson’s most recent Instagram photo.

“You were going up bruh wtf they’re some haters. Get your rest, beautiful,” another wrote.

“Hate to say this: choose your friends wisely, one of her friends fought a girl in front of a bunch of people at a gas station … she could’ve been retaliation,” another guessed.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as events warrant.

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B. Scott McLendon joined New Times staff in 2025. A national award-winning journalist, he previously covered education, crime, courts, and local government for daily newspapers in Alabama, Louisiana, and Texas. He holds a bachelor’s in journalism from Troy University.

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