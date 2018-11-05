Montel Williams Joins Miami Healthcare Rally With Congressional Candidate Mary Barzee Flores

Standing in front of a Miami medical center with Democratic congressional candidate Mary Barzee Flores on a recent weekday, Montel Williams fought tears as he talked about his daughter's two bouts with cancer. "We're very blessed that she survived," said the onetime talk show host. "But she only survived it because she was able to recover, by the Affordable Care Act, under my insurance. Had a normal family in this country suffered these kinds of catastrophic medical issues, they would be not just poor... but living on the streets."

Williams, whose show aired its last episode in 2008, is an unlikely ally for Flores, a former judge now challenging Republican Representative Carlos Curbelo. For most of his adult life, the 62-year-old military veteran was a registered Republican, and he still considers himself conservative on many issues.