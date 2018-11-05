Montel Williams Joins Miami Healthcare Rally With Congressional Candidate Mary Barzee Flores

Standing in front of a Miami medical center with Democratic congressional candidate Mary Barzee Flores on a recent weekday, Montel Williams fought tears as he talked about his daughter's two bouts with cancer. "We're very blessed that she survived," said the onetime talk show host. "But she only survived it because she was able to recover, by the Affordable Care Act, under my insurance. Had a normal family in this country suffered these kinds of catastrophic medical issues, they would be not just poor... but living on the streets."
Williams, whose show aired its last episode in 2008, is an unlikely ally for Flores, a former judge now challenging Republican Representative Carlos Curbelo. For most of his adult life, the 62-year-old military veteran was a registered Republican, and he still considers himself conservative on many issues.
But he became an independent years ago, disillusioned by divisiveness in the Republican party. And this year, voting early in Florida, the two-year Miami resident says he cast a straight Democratic ticket for the first time in his life. He says he was motivated in large part by the party's stance on health care because of his family's own experiences with major medical issues.
In 2013, Williams' daughter Maressa was diagnosed with Hodgkins Lymphoma. She went through chemo and her cancer went into remission, only to return several months later. Because she was 24 years old at the time, she was still on her dad's health care plan, thanks to a provision of the Affordable Care Act. Williams says the ordeal changed his perspective.
"It's that kind of catastrophic illness that makes people have to sell their homes to pay bills that otherwise would go unpaid," he says. "That's a burden to our entire society."
If that scare wasn't enough, earlier this year, Williams was working out in a New York City hotel gym when he suffered a stroke. He spent 21 days in the hospital followed by weeks of rehab. Again, he was reminded of the importance of health care.
As the election drew closer, it became a deciding factor for him. When advocacy group
"We cannot in 2018, in good conscience, claim to be the greatest country on the planet," he says, "and not to be able to afford to people the right to live."
