Miramar Teacher Called Haiti "the Hood," Said Poor Students "Drink From Sewers"

More than 10,000 people of Haitian ancestry live in Miramar, a city with the fifth-highest Haitian population in Florida. Naturally, the local public schools have a large number of Haitian students — after the devastating 2010 earthquake on the island, Miramar High School took in 46 Haitian refugees, more than any other school in South Florida.

So when Miramar High math teacher Dagoberto Magana Velasquez was overheard making a racist comment about Haiti during the 2015-16 school year, he was quickly suspended without pay. According to a state complaint, Magana referred to Haiti's capital, Port-au-Prince, as "the hood." At least one student told district administrators he transferred out of Magana's class "because he was racist and unhelpful."



In addition to the insult about Haiti, Magana also made derogatory comments toward low-income students, according to state disciplinary records. In one instance, he allegedly said certain students smell bad because they are "from the hood where there is no hot water." On another occasion, Magana remarked that his students "drink from sewers because their food stamps do not get in on time."