Miami’s July 4 drone show got America’s birthday wrong

Miami celebrated America's 250th at Bayfront Park with a drone show that spelled out 'bicentennial' instead of 'semiquincentennial.' Whoops!

Look, math is hard. Coming from a room full of journalists, we mean that sincerely.

However, even the most numerically challenged among us knows that America turned 250 over the weekend — not 200.

On Saturday night, the city hosted a massive July 4 event to commemorate America’s 250th birthday. The gathering — named “250 United: America’s 250th Celebration” — featured food vendors, FIFA World Cup match viewing, and performances from Ashanti and Ja Rule, Shaggy, and Willy Chirino. It also included a midnight fireworks display and an aerial drone light show over Biscayne Bay featuring patriotic formations of Abraham Lincoln, Uncle Sam, and Mount Rushmore.

But while the spectacle in the sky was supposed to dazzle onlookers, it might’ve left some wondering whether the day drinking had finally caught up with them.

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Photos circulating online show the drones spelled out “bicentennial” — rather than “semiquincentennial” — beneath the number 250. Former WSVN reporter Joel Franco posted one photo on X of the, erm, glaring historical error.

The drone show at Bayfront Park last night incorrectly had “bicentennial” written underneath 250. The bicentennial was in 1976. We are celebrating the semiquincentennial pic.twitter.com/ckptYs6SAc — Joel Franco (@OfficialJoelF) July 5, 2026

“The drone show at Bayfront Park last night incorrectly had ‘bicentennial’ written underneath 250,” Franco wrote. “The bicentennial was in 1976. We are celebrating the semiquincentennial.”

Oops!

“This kind of shit is why people say Miami is not a serious city. Embarrassing af,” one person responded.

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“Miami at a new low for history – and intelligence? How can they bungle this American milestone. Uggh!!” another replied.

“Ay, que pena….you had one job,” another quipped.

The event was hosted by the Bayfront Park Management Trust, which oversees Bayfront Park and Maurice Ferré Park in downtown Miami. Miami District 1 Commissioner Miguel Gabela is the chair of the trust.

Neither Gabela nor a city spokesperson responded to New Times‘ request for comment via email about the drone show mishap.

For the record, Miami did celebrate the bicentennial…50 years ago. In 1976, the city marked America’s 200th birthday by converting part of the downtown waterfront into a green space, complete with a 350-member interdenominational chorus singing “One Nation Under God.” The park, initially named Bicentennial Park, is known today as Maurice A. Ferré Park, named in honor of Miami’s first Hispanic mayor.