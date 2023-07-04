Assclown Intervention: Police Warn Against Firing Guns Into Air on Fourth of July

Miami officials are again begging residents to keep their Yosemite Sam impersonations to themselves and avoid being stray-bullet-discharging morons this Fourth of July.
Ahead of Independence Day, the first in recent memory in which Floridians can legally carry concealed firearms without a license, Miami-Dade and City of Miami officials have returned with their annual appeal to please, for the love of God, refrain from indiscriminately firing bullets into the sky as a form of celebration.
"Please do not discharge any firearm up into the air," Miami-Dade Police Department spokesperson Kiara Delva asks residents in an Instagram video alongside Miami Fire Rescue's spokesperson Lt. Pete Sanchez. "What comes up must come down, and we do not want any innocent bystanders getting severely injured as a result of gun negligence."
You might be wondering: Haven't we been over this enough? Are people really still doing this?
Yes, and unfortunately, yes.
For more than two decades, Miami and Miami-Dade officials have gathered roughly every six months — ahead of the Fourth of July and New Year's Eve — to kindly ask residents not to participate in the illegal and dangerous activity. The annual announcements are part of the Pitbull-sponsored "One Bullet Kills the Party" campaign, which began after someone was shot at a New Year's Eve party in Overtown in 1997. Officials have admittedly grown tired of repeatedly advising residents against shooting their guns in the air.
Yet, despite the biannual warnings, it seems we haven't learned a damn thing.
A 2004 U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) study about celebratory gunfire in Puerto Rico found that two people die and 25 are injured yearly because of the tradition.
On the Fourth of July in 2019, St. Petersburg police reported that a bullet shot into the sky struck a 2-month-old baby in his mother's arms. Within the first few minutes of 2020, a woman visiting Delray Beach from Jamaica was shot in the leg by celebratory gunfire, according to police. And last Fourth of July, a woman sitting in her car watching fireworks in West Palm Beach was shot randomly as her 13-year-old daughter sat nearby.
Gun violence prevention advocates fear that under Florida's newly enacted permitless carry law, which took effect on July 1, Florida will only see more of these types of incidents this Independence Day.
"I think that more [celebratory gunfire] will happen," Patricia Brigham, president of Prevent Gun Violence Florida, tells New Times. "Why? Because more people will be carrying. And they'll be out drinking at these Fourth of July celebrations."
As previously reported by New Times, the law put an end to the requirement that people complete firearms training and a background check before bringing their guns into public spaces. While background checks are already required when purchasing from a licensed gun dealer, private sales are exempt.
Florida had the 19th highest rate of gun violence in the country as of last July, according to a report from the nonprofit Everytown for Gun Safety. In 2021, more than 1,100 people were killed by guns in Florida, 181 of who died in Miami-Dade County.