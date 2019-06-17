More Rain and Flooding Expected After Father's Day Downpour in Miami

More rainfall is expected this week in Miami

If you spent Father's Day using a bucket to empty your flooded car, there's more bad news this morning: Meteorologists with the National Weather Service predict even more rain and flooding. The Miami metro area is expected to get pounded with one to two more inches of rain today — and thunderstorms are in the forecast every day this week until at least Sunday.

Yesterday South Florida was pelted with rainfall so heavy a flood advisory was issued for the area. In low-lying neighborhoods — including downtown Miami, Edgewater, and Brickell — a deluge of several inches made many roads impassable.

The National Weather Service is forecasting scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the rest of today. Strong, gusty winds of up to 45 mph are also possible. And with those storms, South Florida might also be hit with isolated waterspouts.

Meteorologists say more flooding is expected in low-lying areas or places with poor drainage.

Heavy rain moving onshore over Key Biscayne Headed towards South Beach and Miami Beach. Please be safe and stay inside if you can till this passes. pic.twitter.com/VyMMxahaHi — WPLG Local 10 News (@WPLGLocal10) June 17, 2019

That rainy outlook will continue the rest of the week. The seven-day forecast calls for up to half an inch of rain Tuesday, more showers Wednesday, and a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms Thursday. A 20 percent chance of showers is predicted for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.