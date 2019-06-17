 


    Herban Planet
4
More rainfall is expected this week in Miami
Joe Raedle / Getty Images

More Rain and Flooding Expected After Father's Day Downpour in Miami

Jessica Lipscomb | June 17, 2019 | 10:15am
If you spent Father's Day using a bucket to empty your flooded car, there's more bad news this morning: Meteorologists with the National Weather Service predict even more rain and flooding. The Miami metro area is expected to get pounded with one to two more inches of rain today — and thunderstorms are in the forecast every day this week until at least Sunday.

Yesterday South Florida was pelted with rainfall so heavy a flood advisory was issued for the area. In low-lying neighborhoods — including downtown Miami, Edgewater, and Brickell — a deluge of several inches made many roads impassable.

View this post on Instagram

Rain, rain, go away.. | #ONLYinDADE

A post shared by ONLY in DADE (@onlyindade) on

The National Weather Service is forecasting scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the rest of today. Strong, gusty winds of up to 45 mph are also possible. And with those storms, South Florida might also be hit with isolated waterspouts.

Meteorologists say more flooding is expected in low-lying areas or places with poor drainage.

That rainy outlook will continue the rest of the week. The seven-day forecast calls for up to half an inch of rain Tuesday, more showers Wednesday, and a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms Thursday. A 20 percent chance of showers is predicted for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

 
Jessica Lipscomb is news editor of Miami New Times and an enthusiastic Florida Woman. Born and raised in Orlando, she has been a finalist for the Livingston Award for Young Journalists.

