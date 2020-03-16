Five Ways Miami Sports Fans Can Kill Time While Sports Are on Hiatus

Remember sports? Those were fun. Now that coronavirus has led to the abrupt cancellation or pausing of all major sports games, events, NFL scouting trips, and basically anything and everything we're accustomed to following this time of year, there's very little to speak of in the sports world. While life goes on, sports have been yanked away from us, depriving Miami fans of their usual getaway.

It's tragic, really. What are we supposed to talk about with each other — the weather? Easter plans? Our lives?!

No, there must be another way! Here are five things every Miami sports fan can obsess over until COVID-19 is out of our lives and sports are back in them.

Do a bunch of mock NFL Drafts. While it's not yet clear what the NFL plans to do about the draft scheduled to take place in about six weeks, one would imagine there's a nearly zero-percent chance it will be canceled. Anyone who's ever done a fantasy football draft can tell you it's pretty easy to do online. For Dolphins fans bored out of their minds, becoming Mel Kiper for a month and diving into some of the potential prospects who could be coming to Miami is an excellent way to kill some time.

After you've done your research, put it to use on this website that lets you pretend to be an NFL team in a simulated draft. After the Dolphins screw up their league-high 14 picks, you'll have documented proof that you're smarter than them.

Get acquainted with Miami Marlins players you've never heard of. The NBA season might be over, the NFL won't be back until September, and the Florida Panthers were just about done anyway. The Marlins, for once, have the spotlight all to themselves.

But you probably know, like, four players. You should fix that. Here's a good site to check out all the prospects who will soon be Marlins, and here is the active roster as of right now. Get to know your Fish!

Learn the rules of soccer. Inter Miami made it through two whole games before a global pandemic paused the season before the team even got to play a home game. Most Inter Miami fans still don't know every player, and there are some new soccer fans eager to be an Inter Miami supporter without much knowledge of the sport. Like, surely they know a goal is a goal, but when it comes to defining an "indirect kick" or "offsides," they have some catching up to do.

Now is the time to learn the game! When Inter comes back, you'll have added knowledge. Think of the season stopping out of nowhere as something the team did on purpose so you could get up to speed on the sport.

Step up to the plate and become an "athlete" yourself. Everyone is sitting at home. LeBron James is watching old Heat highlights, for heaven's sake. Pretty much everyone is just waiting for the next fun thing (or terrible thing!) to come across their Twitter timeline. Now is the perfect time to rekindle your competitive fire and entertain the masses.

Pick something — anything — and perfect it. Trash-can basketball? Score a basket from the couch. Got a hoop outside? Trickshot videos! Entertain yourself. Challenge others to best it. Compete. If you want sports, sometimes you gotta do it your damn self.

Spend hours watching Dan Marino's career highlights. When all else fails, go to your happy place — Dan Marino. It's easy to forget how majestic Dan Marino was. There's no better time to dial up the old YouTube machine, sit back with a cold one, and reminisce about the good old days when "The Right Arm of God" ruled Miami sports.

You can find hours of Marino highlights online — and even some full games, including the one where the Dolphins beat the undefeated 1985 Chicago Bears. When flu season gives you lemons, you gotta make lemonade.