Miami's independent source of local news and culture

Football in Miami is doing spectacularly, outside of the scoreboard and stuff.
Football in Miami is doing spectacularly, outside of the scoreboard and stuff.
Photo by George Martinez

New Study Shows Miami Is One of the Best Cities in America for Football Fans

Ryan Yousefi | February 18, 2020 | 8:00am
AA

It's probably not the best time to be telling Miami Hurricanes and Dolphins fans that almost no one has it better than them right now when it comes to being a football fan. But a new study by WalletHub has spit out the data, and that's exactly what is happening here: Miami is a top city for football, even if the football currently being played is very XFL in its quality. Don't shoot the messenger — we're just relaying information here.

WalletHub found Miami is the seventh-greatest city for football fans in all of America, even beating out San Fransico and Kansas City, the cities represented recently at Miami's Super Bowl LIV. The personal-finance website ranked 245 U.S. cities against one another, qualifying those that have at least one football team, either college or professional. After cities were selected, the study then used 21 metrics to tabulate the results — everything from the number of teams the city contained to the average ticket price for an NFL game, the franchise values, college-football fan engagement, and the number of coaches in the past ten seasons.

Somehow, someway, Miami did well. We won't question the math or science of it.

Source: WalletHub

Pittsburgh was found to be the greatest city for football fans in America, with Dallas, New York, Boston, New Orleans, and Green Bay placing ahead of Miami. Jacksonville (ranked 25th) and Tampa (29th) also made the list, with Boca Raton (130th) further down the rankings.

So there you have it. Football in Miami is doing spectacularly, outside of the scoreboard and stuff. Once that gets fixed, Miami will move up this list. 

 
Ryan Yousefi is a freelance writer for Miami New Times, a lover of sports, and an expert consumer of craft beer and pho. Hanley Ramirez once stole a baseball from him and to this day still owes him $10.

