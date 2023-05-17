Miami Police Seek Leads on Woman Accused of Drugging Man, Stealing $600K Worth of Jewelry

The Miami Police Department (MPD) has posted video of the suspect accompanying the man in an apartment building before she allegedly made off with the Rainbow, a Rolex Sky-Dweller, several gold Franco bracelets, Cartier sunglasses, and a rose-gold diamond ring.
Stating that the suspect "drugged the victim's drink," the department asks the public for help in identifying the alleged offender. She is described as white, about 5'9" and 140 pounds with long black hair, and appears to be in her 30s. Police urge anyone who recognizes her to call the department at 305-603-6030 or to contact CrimeStoppers.
According to an MPD press release, the man says that after meeting the woman at a club in downtown Miami, he brought her back to his apartment for a nightcap at 5:30 a.m. on May 8. He claims he woke up at noon and realized that the woman had made off with the watches and jewelry from his safe.
Surveillance footage from the building, which appears to be the Paramount Miami Worldcenter, shows the pair heading to the man's apartment. The alleged victim told police he had one drink with the woman before falling asleep.
NEWS RELEASE: We need assistance identifying the woman seen on this video. She drugged victim’s drink and once he fell asleep, she took $600k of victim’s jewelry. This occurred May 8, in downtown Miami. If you recognize her, you are urged to call 305-603-6030 or @CrimeStopper305 pic.twitter.com/2ElDCEPrWK— Miami PD (@MiamiPD) May 17, 2023
The woman, who is wearing knee-high heeled boots and a revealing top, is captured on video leaving the luxury building alone carrying a blue plastic drink cup.
South Florida is rife with tales of thieves who seduce men at nightclubs and bars in order to drug and rob them.
This past December, after bringing home two women he met at a bar, a Fort Lauderdale man woke up to discover his $25,000 Rolex was missing along with his platinum American Express credit card, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.
In March, a woman was arrested on charges of stealing more than $100,000 worth of Rolexes, cash, and jewelry from men she'd met at clubs, including Space and E11even.