"Colada and Cortadito": Miamians Suggest Names for Two Police Horses

"My name is officer Garcia, and this is my new partner, who's a four-year-old Friesian cross," one officer said. "We currently don't have a name for her, so we need some help from the community, and we have another horse in need of the same thing."
The video then pans to the other horse, a light brown one.
"She's a mix of a Petron mixed with a quarter horse, and we're going to need your help to name both of these horses," another officer added.
The department asked for help, and Miamians chimed in. Here are the top names handpicked by New Times.
We need your help Miami!— Miami PD (@MiamiPD) August 5, 2024
Help us in naming 2 of our new horses part of the Mounted Unit.
Write a name in the comments and we will pick our favorite. Remember we need 2 names, one for the dark-brown horse and another for the light-brown horse. 👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/AY66SA1XQN
BigVic and CUCARACHA Carollo
Colada (dark horse) and Cortadito (lighter horse)
Croqueta and Cachito
Space and E11even
Crockett and Tubbs (from Miami Vice)
Tango and Cash
Julia (Tuttle) and Mary (Brickell)
Rolls and Royce
Espresso and Cafe Con Leche
Tesla and Prius
If you have any more suggestions, please hit us up at [email protected]