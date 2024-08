"Colada and Cortadito": Miamians Suggest Names for Two Police Horses

We need your help Miami!

Help us in naming 2 of our new horses part of the Mounted Unit.



Write a name in the comments and we will pick our favorite. Remember we need 2 names, one for the dark-brown horse and another for the light-brown horse. 👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/AY66SA1XQN — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) August 5, 2024

On Monday, the Miami Police Department took to social media to ask for help naming two horses that had been added to the department's mounted unit."My name is officer Garcia, and this is my new partner, who's a four-year-old Friesian cross," one officer said. "We currently don't have a name for her, so we need some help from the community, and we have another horse in need of the same thing."The video then pans to the other horse, a light brown one."She's a mix of a Petron mixed with a quarter horse, and we're going to need your help to name both of these horses," another officer added.The department asked for help, and Miamians chimed in. Here are the top names handpicked byBigVic and CUCARACHA CarolloColada (dark horse) and Cortadito (lighter horse)Croqueta and CachitoSpace and E11evenCrockett and Tubbs (fromTango and CashJulia (Tuttle) and Mary (Brickell)Rolls and RoyceEspresso and Cafe Con LecheTesla and PriusIf you have any more suggestions, please hit us up at [email protected]