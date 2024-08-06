 Miami Police Asks Social Media for Help Naming Two New Horses | Miami New Times
"Colada and Cortadito": Miamians Suggest Names for Two Police Horses

Tubbs and Crockett from Miami Vice were popular suggestions.
August 6, 2024
These two Miami police horses need names.
These two Miami police horses need names. Screenshot via X

On Monday, the Miami Police Department took to social media to ask for help naming two horses that had been added to the department's mounted unit.

"My name is officer Garcia, and this is my new partner, who's a four-year-old Friesian cross," one officer said. "We currently don't have a name for her, so we need some help from the community, and we have another horse in need of the same thing."

The video then pans to the other horse, a light brown one.

"She's a mix of a Petron mixed with a quarter horse, and we're going to need your help to name both of these horses," another officer added.

The department asked for help, and Miamians chimed in. Here are the top names handpicked by New Times.

BigVic and CUCARACHA Carollo
Colada (dark horse) and Cortadito (lighter horse)
Croqueta and Cachito
Space and E11even
Crockett and Tubbs (from Miami Vice)
Tango and Cash
Julia (Tuttle) and Mary (Brickell)
Rolls and Royce
Espresso and Cafe Con Leche
Tesla and Prius

If you have any more suggestions, please hit us up at [email protected]
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Miami New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Contact: Naomi Feinstein
