Reader: "Police Who Break the Law Should Get Three Times the Max Penalty"

"To protect and to serve..." Police protect thier own and serve themselves...

The judicial branch protects and serves cops as well...

Police who break the law should get 3X the max penalty.

Surprise surprise, no justice as usual for them....

And then we wonder what is wrong with the Miami and surrounding cities Police Departments. He doesn’t have to even register as a sex offender and obviously doesn’t need to worry about breaking the law. This area needs a citizen panel that will send these guys to a grand jury. Don’t see the governor Governor Ron DeSantis acting on this.

The DA is in bed with police that’s why nothing gets done

They live by the same rules as gangs do. They even have their own color and flag. Walk like a gang, talks like a gang...they are a gang

This is an absolute travesty to the criminal justice system. This POS was an officer of the law who took advantage of those women using his authority. He should have received the maximum for each woman he assaulted.