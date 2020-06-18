Juneteenth and Black Lives Matter Rallies Planned for Miami and Fort Lauderdale

Protests will continue in Miami and Fort Lauderdale.

Nearly every day this month, protesters have poured into Miami streets demanding accountability for police officers who have killed black Americans.

The demonstrations have gone beyond calling attention to injustices in faraway cities — community organizers and protesters are demanding local changes, too, as Miami reckons with its own history of police abuses.

Protests and rallies continue tomorrow for Juneteenth, a national holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States, and into the weekend.

Here's a roundup of some of the demonstrations happening in Miami and Fort Lauderdale this weekend.

Downtown Miami



305 Black Youth, a group supported by Miami Dream Defenders, is organizing a peaceful youth rally Friday at 2:30 p.m. at the Torch of Friendship, 301 Biscayne Blvd. The organizers ask participants to wear masks.

Liberty City



Several organizations are hosting a peace walk in Liberty City from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. The walk starts on the corner of NW 62nd Street and 17th Avenue and ends at Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park.

Unity in the Community Peace Walk this Saturday, June 20 between 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. starting from 62nd Street NW 17th Ave to Martin Luther King Park. pic.twitter.com/RuZMKwDt58 — Audrey M. Edmonson (@AudreyMEdmonson) June 15, 2020



Fort Lauderdale



Broward Dream Defenders, Black Lives Matter Alliance Broward, and the Broward chapter of Democratic Socialists of America are organizing a Juneteenth rally on Friday at 3 p.m. at Huizenga Park, 32 E. Las Olas Blvd. A protest is also scheduled for Saturday at 3 p.m. at Huizenga Park.