Black Miami Historian May Don KKK Garb for New College of Florida Panel Discussion

The assertion is a provocative response to the presence on the panel of Steve Sailer, a right-wing extremist who espouses eugenics under the guise of "human biodiversity."
"I will be wearing an outfit like this next week when the white nationalist who believes Blacks are genetically inferior to whites, Steve Sailer, speaks at New College," Dunn posted earlier this week on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. "Yes, seriously. I am having it made as we speak."
The roster for the October 8 event, "A Discussion on Crime in the 21st Century," also includes conservative Black academic Wilfred Reilly. The moderator, Mark Bauerlein, is a vocal opponent of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI), whom Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed to the New College's board of trustees in 2023.
I will be wearing an outfit like this next week when the white nationalist who believes Blacks are genetically inferior to whites Steve Sailer speaks at New College. Yes seriously. I am having it made as we speak. pic.twitter.com/GowWgIlTLL— Dr. Marvin Dunn (@MarvinDunn4) September 30, 2024
Dunn says he initially declined the invitation to the panel because of scheduling conflicts. After learning of Sailer's involvement, he cleared his calendar.
"I was added very recently," the FIU emeritus professor tells New Times. "When I found out Sailer was being invited, I called them and said, 'I'll come over.' I changed my calendar to be able to be there for that panel."
The Socratic Stage Dialogue Series returns to the New College campus next week with @Steve_Sailer, @wil_da_beast630 and @MarvinDunn4 for “A Discussion on Crime in the 21st Century.”— New College of Florida (@NewCollegeofFL) October 2, 2024
Moderator: @mark_bauerlein
Register to attend: https://t.co/ArJdJEL7B4 pic.twitter.com/aeDs5I7bBr
Dunn says it was his disgust at the thought of Sailer espousing his views to students, seemingly without rebuttal, that prompted his pivot.
"It's sickening that they would have a racist paid to speak to students on a Floridian university campus. I'm outraged," Dunn says. "Why do we need this man coming and telling young people that Black people are inferior to white people? It's outrageous. It's sickening. But given what's happened at New College in the last several months, it's predictable."
The small, public liberal arts college has been in turmoil since DeSantis installed a conservative board of trustees last year, leading to the departure of nearly a third of both the faculty and the student population. Dunn laments the changes, calling them an aggressive attack on what was once a safe space for students who saw New College as a refuge for those who felt "different."
Steve Sailer believes Black people are genetically inferior to White people and that Blacks are genetically inclined towards crime. He is speaking at New College in Sarasota next month. I plan to attend and will be wearing this outfit. (Yes, seriously) pic.twitter.com/VjRMiHR6Gm— Dr. Marvin Dunn (@MarvinDunn4) September 30, 2024
"It was vicious. It was unprofessional. A lot of very good professors lost their jobs that chose to leave, same for many students," says Dunn. "It turned the school inside out from what used to be a safe, wonderful place for students who define themselves as being different and can go and not be harassed, and that's what we lost. That's what Florida lost."
As the event date draws near, Dunn hints that he might rethink his choice to wear the Klan garb. "I'll make that decision at another time closer to the event," he tells New Times.
That said, he has no intention of backing down from confrontation. "I can get attacked. It's a right-wing school now. That could happen," he admits.
Robes or no robes, he'll be there, he assures. "I'm 84," Dunn says. "I don't have anything to lose. I'm not trying to be a martyr," he adds.
While Dunn anticipates some form of security for the event, he notes that the college has already contacted him with concerns about his statements on social media.
"The college had somebody call me to ask, 'Dr. Dunn, we're looking at your tweets. Are you going to be civil?' They asked me that over the phone," Dunn says. "'I'm a Morehouse graduate. I'm a former naval officer. I've never been uncivil in my life,' was my response."
New Times sought comment from the New College but has yet to hear back.
New College, Longtime Alliance
Dunn's connection to the New College of Florida runs deep. He previously led students from the school on one of his Teach the Truth tours and even attended an alternative graduation ceremony last year for those who opposed the new DeSantis-installed administration. Dunn says his continued engagement with the campus is a show of solidarity with those he feels are being targeted by conservative forces.
"I stay in contact with people over there because they're being picked on. I said to DeSantis that 'if you want to go with the views that Black people are inferior to white people, then go to FAMU,'" he recounts, referring to Florida A&M University in Tallahassee, one of Florida's public, Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).
"Go to the Black institutions and teach that crap. But no, they go to little old New College, the smallest school in the state, and they pick on them. Why doesn't Sailer go to FAMU? I'll meet him there, too. Let's go to FAMU and talk this crap. No, they pick on the little guy. And that's what cowards do."
Dunn's ties to the New College grew stronger when U.S. history professor Erik Wallenberg, who had invited Dunn to speak, was dismissed from the school despite positive student evaluations. Angered by Wallenberg's firing, Dunn hired him.
"He's working for me now," Dunn confirms. "He's now in charge of our Teach the Truth tours."
With tensions high ahead of the upcoming panel, Dunn believes the issues at New College should be a wake-up call for people nationwide.
"DeSantis' poison is all over Florida. And now it's spreading to other states: Arkansas, Texas. This is not a South Florida problem; this is a national problem," he says. "This is an attempt by Christian nationalists to take over education in this country, starting with Florida and with higher education starting at New College. It's not an accident that this is happening at New College. This is a movement."