Amid Year of Turmoil, Miami Herald's Executive Editor Is Leaving

The Miami Herald's longtime executive editor, Mindy Marques, is leaving the company in November, one month after a scandal involving an anti-Semitic newspaper insert.

This morning, the Herald announced that Marques would be leaving the company after ten years as executive editor of the paper to move into the book publishing industry. The New York Times reported that Marques' transition to Simon & Schuster is part of the publishing company's push for diversity.

Marques' last day with the paper will be two weeks from today, on November 12. Kristin Roberts, a representative of the Miami Herald's parent company McClatchy, said in the Herald's article that a search for Marques' successor will begin immediately; current managing editor Rick Hirsch will serve as interim executive editor in the meantime.

In an email obtained by New Times, Marques announced her departure in an email to staff, saying it is "simply time" for her to move on.

"Almost exactly 10 years ago to the day, I was named executive editor of the Miami Herald, the hometown paper that ignited my love of journalism and where I got my start as an intern," she wrote. "It has been the pinnacle of my career to work with this extraordinarily talented team to deliver life-saving, law-changing, mission-driven coverage."

This latest shakeup comes shortly after another major regime change at the newspaper in September, when El Nuevo Herald managing editor Nancy San Martin resigned from her position and Marques stepped down as publisher of both publications.

The shifts in the paper's masthead came after a scandal rocked the company in mid-September. On September 11, an El Nuevo Herald reader flagged an instance of racist and anti-Semitic content in an insert included in El Nuevo called LIBRE. A column in the Spanish-language insert compared the Black Lives Matter movement to German Nazis and questioned the common sense of Jewish people who supported them.

A subsequent investigation by Miami Herald staff found that similar racist and inflammatory content had been included in El Nuevo Herald since January, and that a breakdown in the oversight process made it so that top editors, including Marques and San Martin, did not know what was being printed.

Internal emails from McClatchy at the time of the initial shakeup in September did not mention the LIBRE scandal as a reason for the managerial changes.

Marques did not immediately respond to a request for comment via email.

The Herald has weathered multiple crises this year, including layoffs, the sale of its building, and a controversy involving a sports columnist who tweeted against protesters for racial justice.