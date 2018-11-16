It's Time for the Miami Heat to Dump Whiteside and Dragic and Move On

According to Elisabeth Kubler Ross, there are five stages of grief: denial, anger, bargaining, depression, and acceptance. With the Heat currently a middling, capped-out, under-.500 noncontender in a league filled with super teams and second-tier teams on the rise, fans have definitely reached the fourth stage. We are bummed.

That's why it's undeniably time to move on to the final phase: accept the current roster isn't worth any further investment of either time or money, and pivot to moves that are geared more towards creating a long-term fix.

The Heat must accept the mistakes they've made and move on. They must make moves that provide a higher ceiling and more hope for their fans. It's the only way.

Carmelo Anthony won't fix the Heat's problems. In fact, he'd make things worse. Miami needs the exact opposite of that rumored flirtation. The team needs to disassemble the current roster.

First off, accept that mistakes were made in handing out long-term contracts to one-year wonders such as Dion Waiters and James Johnson, who have yet to even play so far this season. Those moves were never a good idea. The Heat was paying top dollar for players they helped have career seasons. They need to find a way to get out from under those deals, if possible.

The Heat must also accept it won't seriously compete this season and ship a player like Goran Dragic to a point guard-needy team that has a first-round pick to offer. That first-round pick wouldn't automatically become a terrific player, but the pick would provide another asset to trade if a true star becomes available in the near future.

The Heat must get rid of Hassan Whiteside. Clearing his money from the books would help pursue a player such as Kevin Durant this summer. It would also dispel the need to constantly babysit him and massage his ego. Bam Adebayo is the future for the Miami Heat at the center spot. The team should recoup what they can for a seven-footer some team would covet, if just as a rental.

The Heat needs to accept its future will shine if it makes these moves as soon as possible. The team must make moves now and let this season be about saying goodbye to Dwyane Wade and playing young talent. It's time to accept what they thought might work just didn't materialize.

Now is the time for the Heat to accept that not competing this season, or even next season, will be okay if the franchise is set up with good salary cap health and young talent moving forward.