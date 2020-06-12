 
Miami's independent source of local news and culture

Protesters rally in downtown Miami on May 31.
Protesters rally in downtown Miami on May 31.
Photo by Atena Sherry

George Floyd Protests to Continue This Weekend in Miami

Jessica Lipscomb | June 12, 2020 | 10:46am
Two Fridays ago, protesters began marching in the streets of Miami to call attention to the killing of George Floyd, the Minneapolis man who died at the hands of police on Memorial Day.

Those protests haven't stopped — activists have continued to march in neighborhoods throughout South Florida, occasionally clashing with police.

As of now, the demonstrators show no sign of stopping any time soon. Here are three protests planned this weekend in Miami.

Downtown Miami

The Miami chapter of Black Lives Matter is organizing a protest Saturday at 3 p.m. at Freedom Tower, 600 Biscayne Blvd. At 4 p.m., the group will march to the Miami Police Department headquarters on NW Second Avenue. 

Coconut Grove

West Grove residents Vanya Allen and Olivia Myer-Massey are organizing a march in Coconut Grove on Saturday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. The group will meet up at the corner of Grand Avenue and Douglas Road and march to Miami City Hall in Dinner Key Marina.

In an Instagram post, Allen says the focus will be on preserving historically black neighborhoods like the West Grove and providing a space for the voices of residents there.

Before the protest begins, from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m., Art Box, a Coconut Grove art studio, will offer supplies to help children make protest signs.

March for Black Lives in historic West Grove. Saturday June 13 3-7pm. We need your help! We need: •Community leaders who can voice the impacts of racism in policing, housing and/or opportunities in Black neighborhoods. •Monetary support •Volunteers to canvas the West Grove and spread awareness •Neighbors to help protect the block •A flatbed truck •A generator •Water •People to help setup stations to register voters for their mail in ballots. •Masks. •Monetary donations for printing and supplies. •Help the children with sign making •DRUMMERS! ???? djembe, conga, kinkine, chekere, tambourine. We need you! . . . . DM or email organizers Vanya @datgirlgood or Olivia @zigliv at: thefight4blacklives@gmail.com . . Monetary donations can be sent through Venmo or cashapp: @vanyaallen $itsvanya or @zigliv $zigliv

Brickell

The Miami chapter of Black Lives Matter is signal-boosting a protest planned for Saturday in Brickell. The demonstration begins at noon outside of the Four Seasons hotel at 1435 Brickell Ave.

 
Jessica Lipscomb is news editor of Miami New Times and an enthusiastic Florida Woman. Born and raised in Orlando, she has been a finalist for the Livingston Award for Young Journalists.

