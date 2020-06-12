George Floyd Protests to Continue This Weekend in Miami

Two Fridays ago, protesters began marching in the streets of Miami to call attention to the killing of George Floyd, the Minneapolis man who died at the hands of police on Memorial Day.

Those protests haven't stopped — activists have continued to march in neighborhoods throughout South Florida, occasionally clashing with police.

As of now, the demonstrators show no sign of stopping any time soon. Here are three protests planned this weekend in Miami.

Downtown Miami

The Miami chapter of Black Lives Matter is organizing a protest Saturday at 3 p.m. at Freedom Tower, 600 Biscayne Blvd. At 4 p.m., the group will march to the Miami Police Department headquarters on NW Second Avenue.

Coconut Grove

West Grove residents Vanya Allen and Olivia Myer-Massey are organizing a march in Coconut Grove on Saturday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. The group will meet up at the corner of Grand Avenue and Douglas Road and march to Miami City Hall in Dinner Key Marina.

In an Instagram post, Allen says the focus will be on preserving historically black neighborhoods like the West Grove and providing a space for the voices of residents there.

Before the protest begins, from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m., Art Box, a Coconut Grove art studio, will offer supplies to help children make protest signs.

Brickell

The Miami chapter of Black Lives Matter is signal-boosting a protest planned for Saturday in Brickell. The demonstration begins at noon outside of the Four Seasons hotel at 1435 Brickell Ave.