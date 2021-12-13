UM, FSU, and UF Fans Rank Among Worst-Behaved in College Football

The online gambling site PlayMichigan.com surveyed more than 2,000 NCAA football fans across the U.S. and asked them to rate the behavior of every fan base in each of the Power Five conferences (SEC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12, ACC), along with independent teams.
Each team that made the list was assigned a specific reason for being highlighted as a top offender: Whereas the University of Florida (ranked fifth) and Florida State University (ranked sixth) were found to "Get too drunk," the fans at the University of Miami (ranked 11th) were included for their "Use of foul language."
Overall, the University of Alabama topped the list as the nation's worst-behaved college football fans for being "Arrogant/Think they're better." The Ohio State University comes in second, followed by No. 3 Lousiana State University, those two for "Yell[ing] at other fans."
The survey also asked those included questions regarding the behavior of the five conferences, and the SEC was considered the worst behaved, while the ACC was the best behaved.
Perhaps one of the only things UM, UF, and FSU fans can all agree on is that everyone surveyed can now kindly kiss our drunk asses!