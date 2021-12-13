Support Us

UM, FSU, and UF Fans Rank Among Worst-Behaved in College Football

December 13, 2021 9:00AM

Hurricanes and Seminoles fans at a UM-FSU game in Tallahassee on October 7, 2017.
Hurricanes and Seminoles fans at a UM-FSU game in Tallahassee on October 7, 2017. Photos by Butch Dill/Getty Images
College football fans in the state of Florida might wear different jerseys on game day, but according to a new survey, when it comes to behaving terribly, fans of three of the state's most popular schools are cut from the same cloth.

The online gambling site PlayMichigan.com surveyed more than 2,000 NCAA football fans across the U.S. and asked them to rate the behavior of every fan base in each of the Power Five conferences (SEC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12, ACC), along with independent teams.

Each team that made the list was assigned a specific reason for being highlighted as a top offender: Whereas the University of Florida (ranked fifth) and Florida State University (ranked sixth) were found to "Get too drunk," the fans at the University of Miami (ranked 11th) were included for their "Use of foul language."

Overall, the University of Alabama topped the list as the nation's worst-behaved college football fans for being "Arrogant/Think they're better." The Ohio State University comes in second, followed by No. 3 Lousiana State University, those two for "Yell[ing] at other fans."

The survey also asked those included questions regarding the behavior of the five conferences, and the SEC was considered the worst behaved, while the ACC was the best behaved.

Perhaps one of the only things UM, UF, and FSU fans can all agree on is that everyone surveyed can now kindly kiss our drunk asses!
Ryan Yousefi is a freelance writer for Miami New Times, a lover of sports, and an expert consumer of craft beer and pho. Hanley Ramirez once stole a baseball from him and to this day still owes him $10.
Contact: Ryan Yousefi

