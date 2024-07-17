Miami Fire Rescue Recruits At-Risk Youth to Make an Impact

Open applications started Monday, July 15, and will close Monday, July 29 at 5 p.m.
The EMS Cadet Program is crafted to arm participants with top-notch education and critical skills, setting them up for success in the high-stakes world of emergency response.
Those interested in pursuing a career in emergency medical services and aspiring to make a difference are encouraged to apply. For more details on how to apply and access the application form, click here.
The program is named after Miami's first Black fire chief. Kemp joined the fire department in 1985 and worked there for more than 30 years before becoming a deputy mayor in Miami-Dade County. He also served as a leader of an elite USAR emergency task force that performs rescue and recovery operations in response to major disasters.
The Maurice L. Kemp (MLK) EMS Cadet Program will be holding open recruitment from July 15th-July 29th. This program is an incredible opportunity for at risk youth, ages 18-25 years old, who currently reside in Miami Dade. Apply by using the QR Code or link https://t.co/qxNUP17vUJ pic.twitter.com/djwVYHECcf— Miami Fire Rescue (@CityofMiamiFire) July 15, 2024
Before the deadline, in addition to a filled-out application form, program applicants must submit the following:
- A copy of a valid State of Florida driver's license
- A high school diploma or equivalent transcript
- A complete PDF report of SAT or ACT scores
For further information, contact Miami Fire Rescue via email at [email protected].