Miami Fire Rescue Recruits At-Risk Youth to Make an Impact

Miami Fire Rescue is encouraging at-risk youth to join its cadet program. Apply by July 29!
July 17, 2024
Miami Fire Rescue is recruiting applicants for the 2024 Maurice L. Kemp EMS Cadet Program through July 29, 2024. City of Miami Department of Fire Rescue photo
Targeting at-risk youth aged 18 to 25 in Miami-Dade County, the City of Miami Department of Fire Rescue is looking for the next generation of emergency responders with the launch of the 2024 Maurice L. Kemp EMS Cadet Program recruiting period.

Open applications started Monday, July 15, and will close Monday, July 29 at 5 p.m.

The EMS Cadet Program is crafted to arm participants with top-notch education and critical skills, setting them up for success in the high-stakes world of emergency response.

Those interested in pursuing a career in emergency medical services and aspiring to make a difference are encouraged to apply. For more details on how to apply and access the application form, click here.
The program is named after Miami's first Black fire chief. Kemp joined the fire department in 1985 and worked there for more than 30 years before becoming a deputy mayor in Miami-Dade County. He also served as a leader of an elite USAR emergency task force that performs rescue and recovery operations in response to major disasters.

Before the deadline, in addition to a filled-out application form, program applicants must submit the following:
  • A copy of a valid State of Florida driver's license
  • A high school diploma or equivalent transcript
  • A complete PDF report of SAT or ACT scores
Given the State of Florida licensing guidelines, all applicants and their information will be thoroughly vetted.

For further information, contact Miami Fire Rescue via email at [email protected].
