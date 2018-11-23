Ryan Tannehill Can't Afford to Lose Another Game If He Wants to Return Next Season

Ryan Tannehill is back behind center for the Miami Dolphins this Sunday after a five-game absence due to multiple shoulder issues. He returns just in time for a pivotal game against Andrew Luck and the Indianapolis Colts, who are also 5-5 and tied for the final Wild Card spot in the AFC. In any regular season that would be great news, but this season, Dolphins fans seem less than excited to get Tannehill back.

In fact, it seems everyone agrees Tannehill will spend his final days with the Dolphins in the last six games of the season. If the quarterback is to return to Miami next season, it truly seems he must run the table — no more losses. Because the next Dolphins loss this season, especially if it comes this week, means they'll likely miss the playoffs. If that happens, you can bet he is a goner.