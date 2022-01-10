Support Us

The Miami Dolphins' Offseason Drama Starts Now! UPDATED

January 10, 2022 11:17AM

Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross
Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross Photo by Marc Serota/Getty Images
Update 11:17 a.m.: Thirty-three minutes after publication, at 9:34 a.m., January 10, the Miami Dolphins released a statement on Twitter announcing that head coach Brian Flores had been fired after completing his third season with the team: "I made a decision today to part ways with Brian Flores," Dolphins owner Stephen Ross said. "I determined that key dynamics of our football organization weren't functioning at a level I want it to be."

The Miami Dolphins' regular season ended with a 33-24 win against the New England Patriots on Sunday, but anyone who has followed the team for the better part of the last two decades knows the games have only just begun.

The offseason begins today for Miami, seeing that they missed the playoffs, again. Here we go, Dolphins fans. Another long offseason of your favorite football team shuffling the deck chairs on the Titanic. Surely, this time they will get it right.

Even before the final game of the season had kicked off, rumors once again swirled about the future of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, head coach Brian Flores, and general manager Chris Grier. Offseason changes are all but guaranteed, but to what extent remains a mystery.

Ex-49ers coach and current University of Michigan head coach John Harbaugh has flirted with the idea of returning to the NFL and has close ties to Michigan booster and Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross. That, undoubtedly, will be a storyline to watch in the coming weeks.  After three years at the helm, Flores remains more talk than production.
The rumors surrounding DeShaun Watson — the Houston Texans quarterback who's facing 22 civil lawsuits involving sexual misconduct — have been rekindled after it was reported that a trade for him would likely happen in the next few months owing to salary-cap implications. This would be a new low for the Dolphins franchise, and signal they're even worse off than any of us thought.

One can only hope they catch a clue and test out a strategy that doesn't include trading the farm away for Watso, a player who hasn't played football in almost two years. Wild dream, we know.

The Miami Dolphins are done playing football, but rest assured, the offseason is when the franchised truly embarrasses itself. Better rest up while you can, because more pain is certainly on the way — at least until Stephen Ross sells the team.
Ryan Yousefi is a freelance writer for Miami New Times, a lover of sports, and an expert consumer of craft beer and pho. Hanley Ramirez once stole a baseball from him and to this day still owes him $10.
