Miami's independent source of local news and culture

4
The Miami Dolphins take the field prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium.EXPAND
The Miami Dolphins take the field prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium.
Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty

From Power Outages to Lightning Delays, Dolphins Lose Frustrating Game to Bills

Ryan Yousefi | September 21, 2020 | 9:46am
AA

It wouldn't be a Miami Dolphins-Buffalo Bills game if Dolphins fans didn't come away from the game equal parts bored and annoyed. It seems as if the two AFC East rivals have played the exact-same game 1,000 times over the past decade, with each being frustratingly unsatisfying in its own special little way.

On Sunday, a tradition like none other continued as the Dolphins lost a four-hour-long, strange football experience 31-28 to the Bills.

Late in the first quarter with the Dolphins trailing the Bills 7-0, there was a power outage at Hard Rock Stadium that led to CBS losing the television feed. Dolphins fans were left to watch the Denver Broncos-Pittsburgh Steelers game. By the time the issue was resolved, the score was 14-7, Bills.

Not long after CBS regained coverage, the game was halted before halftime because of lightning. Again, Dolphins fans were treated to watching more Broncos-Steelers. To recap: At this point, Dolphins fans expecting to see, you know, the Miami Dolphins playing, had seen more of Ben Roethlisberger than they had of Ryan Fitzpatrick.

Besides losing to the Buffalo Bills, the Dolphins encountered another familiar feeling: being 0-2 after two games. After an offseason that included hype around the addition of Tua Tagovailoa and a slew of expensive defensive free agents, the Dolphins don't seem to be all that much better than they were at the end of a season in which their clear goal was to lose every game possible.

On the bright side, next week the Dolphins face the Jacksonville Jaguars — one of the only teams in the NFL they have a chance to be favored over at this point in the season.

A loss to Jacksonville will undoubtedly move the season a step closer to being all about getting Tagovailoa on the field to learn on the job and less about making the playoffs. 

 
Ryan Yousefi is a freelance writer for Miami New Times, a lover of sports, and an expert consumer of craft beer and pho. Hanley Ramirez once stole a baseball from him and to this day still owes him $10.

