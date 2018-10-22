Kenny Stills Gifted a Security Guard a Football After He Accidentally Ran Over Her

The Miami Dolphins lost to the Detriot Lions 32-21 Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium. It amounted to an all-around sleepy effort in the Fins' second game without starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill. The loss dropped them to 4-3 and, because of the Patriots' win over the Bears, to second place in the AFC East. All in all, the Dolphins' first seven games of the season will be remembered for blowing a chance to catapult the squad into the upper tier of AFC playoff teams.

We're not here to talk about that, though. We'd like to address the fact that Kenny Stills completely trucked a security guard and then gifted her a football to make it all better.