The Dolphins Play a Hysterically Bizarro Final Four Tournament on Sunday

With two games left in the NFL regular season, many teams are jockeying for a playoff spot and home-field advantage. Teams are gearing up for the postseason run that they hope culminates with a victory in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

The Cincinnati Bengals, New York Giants, Washington Redskins, and Miami Dolphins are not those teams. They are definitively not readying themselves for a Super Bowl run. In fact, they were all eliminated from playoff contention some time ago. They do have something to play for this Sunday, however. Something that could not be further away from a Super Bowl title.

All four teams face a must-lose situation this week if they want to land the first overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft next April. Four teams enter, but only one team can be crowned worst of them all. It just so happens all four teams play each other this weekend.

The Dolphins, currently owners of the third pick in the draft, face off against the Cincinnati Bengals, winners of just one game this season and truly considered the New England Patriots of sucking. It will be tough for the Dolphins to lose to the Bengals, but if they can, they'll be within striking distance of tying the Bengals for the first overall pick if Cincinnati somehow also wins in the final week of the season against a Cleveland Browns team that is falling apart.

The Giants and Washington, both 3-11, also play each other in a game that will cement the top of the draft standings. Theoretically, a team with three wins right now could fall out of the top ten picks with two straight wins. The Giants and Redskins — both teams with a first-year quarterback — would seemingly be all over drafting Ohio State defensive end and likely second-overall pick Chase Young. A pick toward the end of the top ten would make trading up that high all but impossible, thus leaving them with a pair of meaningless wins and a subpar player to show for it.

So, while everyone else in the NFL is busy playing for something that doesn't matter — like a Super Bowl title or, even worse, a Wild Card berth — the Bengals, Giants, Redskins, and Dolphins will be playing the worst Final Four tournament our generation has ever seen. In a lot of ways, this ending to the season is more entertaining than in the past when the Dolphins inevitably finished 7-9 and received the 13th pick.