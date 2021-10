Jacksonville Jaguars Win First Game in More Than a Year Thanks to Miami Dolphins

Matthew Wright wins it for Jacksonville 🙌



The Miami Dolphins entered 2021 London Games on Sunday in desperate need of a season-righting win. A loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars — a team that has lost 20 games in a row — would be like pouring gasoline on the dumpster fire of a Dolphins season that already had them sitting at 1-4.Well, folks, consider the Miami Dolphins an item on the Burger King menu, because their season is officially flame-broiled. Donezo. Kaput.In a believable turn of events, the Dolphins found a way to become the first team the Jaguars have defeated in more than a calendar year. Twenty straight losses. A terrible losing streak that came to an end when it encountered something even more terrible: the Miami Dolphins.The Dolphins are a terrible football team. That's the reality when you're a 1-5 team that just lost to a team that had not won since September 13, 2020.The only questions that remain about this season now are who gets fired and who makes it to the end. Most notably, Dolphins general manager Chris Grier, who has done an all-time-terrible job building the team during his tenure, even spotted an unprecedented amount of draft picks and cap space to do so.The Dolphins get another chance to disappoint next week against the almost-as-bad-as-them Atlanta Falcons.Worst of all? Almost 30 years later, the Dolphins are still making Darius Rucker cry