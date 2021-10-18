Jacksonville Jaguars Win First Game in More Than a Year Thanks to Miami Dolphins

Well, folks, consider the Miami Dolphins an item on the Burger King menu, because their season is officially flame-broiled. Donezo. Kaput.
In a believable turn of events, the Dolphins found a way to become the first team the Jaguars have defeated in more than a calendar year. Twenty straight losses. A terrible losing streak that came to an end when it encountered something even more terrible: the Miami Dolphins.
Matthew Wright wins it for Jacksonville 🙌— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 17, 2021
The Jags’ 20-game losing streak is finally over
(via @NFL)
pic.twitter.com/4z6e67pbPQ
JAGS WIN THEIR FIRST GAME IN LONDON 🔥 (via @NFL)— Overtime (@overtime) October 17, 2021
Breaks their 20 GAME losing streak 🤯 pic.twitter.com/mrPDEpZJKC
The Dolphins are a terrible football team. That's the reality when you're a 1-5 team that just lost to a team that had not won since September 13, 2020.
The Jaguars had not won a game since September 13th....— Ryan Yousefi (@Rizzmiggiz) October 17, 2021
of 2020. pic.twitter.com/SNW6V2HVEu
The only questions that remain about this season now are who gets fired and who makes it to the end. Most notably, Dolphins general manager Chris Grier, who has done an all-time-terrible job building the team during his tenure, even spotted an unprecedented amount of draft picks and cap space to do so.
The Dolphins get another chance to disappoint next week against the almost-as-bad-as-them Atlanta Falcons.
Worst of all? Almost 30 years later, the Dolphins are still making Darius Rucker cry.
I’m not crying your crying— Darius Rucker (@dariusrucker) October 17, 2021