WSVN Cut Away From End of Epic Dolphins Game to a Sitcom, Infuriating Fans

The Miami Dolphins opened their season with 28 minutes and 49 seconds of entertaining football against the Tennessee Titans. The Fins' retooled offense seemed to be firing on all cylinders, the defense was holding its own, and the home-opener crowd seemed livelier than usual at Hard Rock Stadium. The Dolphins led 7-3 about a minute before halftime.

Then Mother Earth happened. More specific, lightning. So much lightning. Seemingly, all of the lightning.

A two-hour lightning delay put the brakes on the Dolphins' momentum, and then, after play resumed for what amounted to less than a quarter of actual football, a second, much longer lightning delay sent what was already a weird-ass Fins game into historically weird-ass territory that included multiple insane plays and, eventually, WSVN cutting away from a thrilling end of the game.