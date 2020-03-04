Five Classic Offseason Mistakes the Dolphins Can Avoid This Year

For Miami Dolphins fans, this is the time of year when hope springs eternal. The NFL Draft is just a few weeks away, the Dolphins have a lot of money to spend in free agency, and last season's disappointments are far enough in the rearview mirror that they no longer sting. March through July is when Dolphins fans have reason to believe next season will be different.

Unfortunately, Super Bowl slots aren't automatically awarded to the teams with the most draft picks. Dolphins fans know by now to keep their expectations low, and even the most hopeful fans deep down expect the worst.

It's a vicious cycle Miami Dolphins fans are all too familiar with. Here are the classic offseason mistakes fans are hoping the Dolphins don't repeat.

Drafting "for need" instead of drafting the best players available. If Miami Dolphins fans have seen it once, they've seen it a million times: The Dolphins pick an offensive lineman or a linebacker ahead of a clear-cut, bonafide difference-maker just because the roster is depleted in that area. There are examples of this exact scenario happening in almost every Dolphins draft.

This year, the Dolphins enter the NFL Draft with 14 picks. There should be no excuse not to trade a few picks to hop up and snag a player who is clearly going to help the team right away, regardless of where he plays. The Dolphins need 40 new quality players to win a Super Bowl. They can't be picky as to when and where they select them.

Blowing money in free agency instead of spending wisely. The Dolphins have around $90 million in salary-cap space at their disposal this offseason. They can pretty much buy any player willing to take their money and move to Miami. If they want to, the Dolphins can fill a few glaring needs with older, more established players, but at a huge cost.

In the past, the Dolphins have broken the bank and spent on players such as Ndamukong Suh and others who took the money and ran after a year or two of disappointing play. This offseason, the Dolphins should take the opposite approach and spread their wealth around the roster, picking up value additions who can help the team right away.

No more big splashes on one player. This isn't the NBA, and there is no LeBron James out there to fix everything. Build the roster smartly, spend wisely, and for once, don't regret it two seasons from now.

Selling Dolphins fans on the process, not the current product. Every Dolphins fan knows 2020 will not be the season the team breaks its streak of no Super Bowl titles since 1972. No one even expects the Dolphins to make the playoffs. Fans just want to see clear progress and an assortment of players who seem capable of being elite. Not just useful but Pro-Bowl-good at their job.

The Dolphins traded away a few guys like that this season, so this offseason's roster-building process must find players better than those they already had.

Whether the Dolphins draft Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and an assortment of other flashy players or some other quarterback and a bunch of offensive linemen, the product on the field has to show signs of promise.

Playing the blame game over bad decisions. In the past, the Dolphins have had far too many chiefs and not enough Indians in the room come time to make an important decision. Inevitably, when things went south, rumors started to fly as to who was responsible. Two years ago, team owner Stephen Ross allegedly wanted general manager Chris Grier to take quarterback Lamar Jackson, but Grier pounded the table for safety Minkah Fitzpatrick.

Fitzpatrick is a Pittsburgh Steeler now. Miami has a mid-first round pick "do-over" to show for it.

This offseason, all decisions are on Grier. There should be no rebuttals of "Brian Flores wanted this guy" or "Ross pressured Grier into this pick" — it's all on him. If he screws this up, he's gone. Easy stuff.

Landing in the news for anything unrelated to football. Almost every time the Dolphins get some hype in an offseason, they do something wild — like TMZ wild — to kill the vibe. Or worse, Ross decides to alienate large portions of the fanbase by being overly political, illustrating why he has little to zero trust from the fans. It's funny how when players talk politics, owners want them to keep it out of the game, but when the owner literally raises millions for a president and changes team rules to appease him, well, he's the owner.

This offseason needs no cocaine scandals and no domestic violence arrests. And definitely a lot less of Stephen Ross talking, or for that matter, even being seen. Keep the focus on the field and off of TMZ and Good Morning America.