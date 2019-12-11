Five Huge Positives in One Miserable Season of Miami Dolphins Football

The Dolphins never quit this season and continued to put on a show even when it was clear they should pack it up.

Ex-Miami Dolphins coach Bill Parcells has a famous saying about football teams trying to rationalize their efforts in either wins or losses: "You are what your record says you are." People lie, but the record doesn't lie. Excuses be damned — nobody will remember that the Dolphins almost beat the Washington Redskins this year. It goes down as a big-fat loss.

History will not look kindly upon the 2019 Miami Dolphins when it comes to wins and losses. After Sunday's loss to the New York Jets, Miami is 3-10. That's who they are until next week. It's been a bad season.

It wasn't all bad, though. Some good actually came from a season full of on-purpose ass-kickings, salary cap dumps, and injuries.

“I think Brian Flores should be coach of the year”@Foxworth24 says he owes Chris Grier, Brian Flores and the Dolphins roster an apology because of the way they’ve overachieved this season. pic.twitter.com/7PQdczZAP4 — The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) December 4, 2019

1. Brian Flores has proven he's up to the challenge of being an NFL head coach. Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores was never going to be judged by the team's record heading into a season that everyone expected to be horrific regardless if an ex-Patriots defensive coordinator or Don Shula was coaching. But living the nightmare that is a double-digit loss season tends to be hard to forget. Nobody was coaching this Dolphins team to a playoff appearance.

After a pair of historically brutal 59-10 and 43-0 losses to begin the season and an 0-7 start, things were looking pretty damn bleak for Flores in the way of garnering any praise for his first stab at being a head coach. But somehow, someway, that's happened in the past few weeks as the Dolphins continue to compete even as their roster churns into a fine powder of nothingness. Flores sat in the eye of the storm through all those early losses, regrouped, and eventually, it seems, won over the locker room and earned the respect of Dolphins players.

The Dolphins compete each and every week, even when it doesn't make any sense. That's the sign of a coach who knows how to get more from less.

2. The Dolphins stole former first-round pick Taco Charlton from the Cowboys. Defensive end Taco Charlton is 25 years old and in just his third NFL season after being selected by the Dallas Cowboys with the 28th pick of the 2017 draft. For whatever reason, the Cowboys gave up on Taco, so he now is employed by the Miami Dolphins, where he is thriving.

Entering Sunday, Charlton had five sacks with the Dolphins since being acquired in Week 3. He's more than earned himself not only a roster spot but a starting role on a defense begging for playmakers to emerge. Getting a recent first-round pick for free almost never happens in the NFL unless law enforcement and/or drugs are involved. Taco Charlton has had no issues in Miami, and he's likely to be a solid piece of the Dolphins' rebuilding efforts moving forward.

So, DeVante Parker has been really impressive of late.



He ranks third in @PFF receiving grade and fourth in yards per route run since Week 10. pic.twitter.com/cs1icWjgMH — Austin Gayle (@PFF_AustinGayle) December 5, 2019

3. The Dolphins gave DeVante Parker a "prove it" contract before the season and he has delivered. It seems like forever since the Dolphins took DeVante Parker with their first-round pick in the 2015 NFL draft. Up until this season, Parker has been plagued with injuries and subpar efforts that got him in the doghouse with past coaches. Prior to 2019, the Dolphins, rather surprisingly to most, re-signed Parker to a team-friendly two-year, $10 million deal.

While Parker had some success this season, his seven catches for 159 yards and two touchdowns in the 37-31 victory against the Eagles blew the doors off his season, which is sure to land him a great contract this offseason. Parker is now a lock to have over 1,000 receiving yards this season, and he's already bested his career record for touchdown catches.

The Dolphins have a clear, number one wideout to rebuild with if they choose to pay Parker this offseason. At this point, that seems likely.

4. The Dolphins actually entertained at times, which wasn't expected. A season where a team has nothing to lose will inevitably have many "screw it" moments, where plays are called that would have otherwise not happened. The Dolphins had quite a few of those moments this year. Between going for two to beat the Redskins instead of kicking the field goal to tie and the punter-to-kicker extraordinary touchdown against the Eagles pictured above, the Dolphins entertained more than they did at times in 7-9 seasons.

The Dolphins never quit this season and continued to put on a show even when it was clear they should pack it up. Not bad for a team expected to lose on purpose.

5. Dolphins fans stick around, for some reason. Being pissed off at your sports team to the point that you're breaking televisions and burning jerseys is actually not the worst sign a fanbase can exude when their team is terrible — apathy is. For years, the Miami Marlins experienced this and learned it the hard way. After a while, Marlins fans went beyond their red line and into a white-noise-type place where nothing mattered and seasons went by without much notice.

Dolphins fans, while frustrated and angry with a double-digit loss season, never checked out. Hard Rock Stadium was, for the most part, pretty filled most games. The majority of Dolphins fans would likely say they are more invested in the franchise's future than they are in this week's game against the New York Giants.

Dolphins fans more than stuck around — they're on social media debating the greatest way to move forward. A lot of other fanbases would have used their Sundays for something else.