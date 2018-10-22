 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/miaminewtimes
  • Google Plus
Find Your Early Voting Location Here
Photo by Paul Sableman / Flickr

Find Your Early Voting Location Here

Chuck Strouse | October 22, 2018 | 7:36am
AA

Early voting begins this morning in what might be the most important midterm election of our lives.

With Florida's environment hanging in the balance and the majority on the line in not only the state Senate but also U.S. Congress, this year will likely be historic. Not only that, but a proposed change to the state constitution could forever substantially rebalance the state's voting landscape, where one in five black voters can't cast a ballot largely because of drug convictions.

Related Stories

In Miami-Dade County, polls are open Monday, October 22, through Sunday, November 4, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The county has created a website where you can check waiting times. In 2016, Florida led all states in early voting, according to the Miami Herald. You can also review a sample ballot before heading to the polls.

Here's a list of all Miami-Dade voting sites. (Broward County sites are open the same hours and can be found here.)

Arcola Lakes Branch Library
8240 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, FL 33150

Coral Gables Branch Library
3443 Segovia St., Coral Gables, FL 33134

Coral Reef Branch Library
9211 SW 152nd St., Miami, FL 33157

Elections Department
2700 NW 87th Ave., Doral, FL 33172

Florida International University
(Student Academic Success Center)
11200 SW Eighth St., Miami, FL 33199
(Entrance on SW 107th Avenue and SW 16th Street)

Historic Garage
3250 S. Miami Ave., Miami, FL 33129
Same property as the former Museum of Science

Homestead Community Center
(William F. "Bill" Dickinson Community Center)
1601 N. Krome Ave., Homestead, FL 33030

International Mall Branch Library
10315 NW 12th St., Doral, FL 33172

John F. Kennedy Library
190 W. 49th St., Hialeah, FL 33012

Joseph Caleb Center
(Community Meeting Room)
5400 NW 22nd Ave., Building A, Miami, FL 33142

Kendale Lakes Branch Library
15205 Kendall Dr., Miami, FL 33196

Kendall Branch Library
9101 SW 97th Ave., Miami, FL 33176

Lemon City Branch Library
430 NE 61st St., Miami, FL 33137

Miami Beach City Hall
1700 Convention Center Dr., Miami Beach, FL 33139

Miami Dade College Kendall Campus
(The Fascell Conference Center)
11011 SW 104th St., Building K, Miami, FL 33176
(Entrance on SW 104th Street and SW 113th Place)

Miami Dade College North Campus
(Library)
11380 NW 27th Ave., Building 2, Miami, FL 33167

Miami Lakes Community Center
(Mary Collins Community Center)
15151 NW 82nd Ave., Miami Lakes, FL 33016

Naranja Branch Library
14850 SW 280th St., Homestead, FL 33032

North Dade Regional Library
2455 NW 183rd St., Miami Gardens, FL 33056

North Miami Public Library
835 NE 132nd St., North Miami, FL 33161

North Shore Branch Library
7501 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, FL 33141

Northeast Dade-Aventura Branch Library
2930 Aventura Blvd., Aventura, FL 33180

Shenandoah Branch Library
2111 SW 19th St., Miami, FL 33145

South Dade Regional Library
10750 SW 211th St., Cutler Bay, FL 33189

Stephen P. Clark Government Center
(Lobby)
111 NW 1st St., Miami, FL 33128

West Dade Regional Library
9445 SW 24th St., Miami, FL 33165

West Kendall Regional Library
10201 Hammocks Blvd., Miami, FL 33196

West Miami Community Center
901 SW 62nd Ave., West Miami, FL 33144

 
Chuck Strouse is editor in chief of Miami New Times. He has shared two Pulitzer Prizes and won dozens of other awards. He is an honors graduate of Brown University and has worked at newspapers including the Miami Herald and Los Angeles Times.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2018 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send: