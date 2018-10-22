Find Your Early Voting Location Here

Early voting begins this morning in what might be the most important midterm election of our lives.
With Florida's environment hanging in the balance and the majority on the line
In Miami-Dade County, polls are open Monday, October 22, through Sunday, November 4, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The county has created a website where you can check waiting times. In 2016, Florida led all states in early voting, according to the Miami Herald. You can also review a sample ballot before heading to the polls.
Here's a list of all Miami-Dade voting sites. (Broward County sites are open the same hours and can be found here.)
Arcola Lakes Branch Library
8240 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, FL 33150
Coral Gables Branch Library
3443 Segovia St., Coral Gables, FL 33134
Coral Reef Branch Library
9211 SW 152nd St., Miami, FL 33157
Elections Department
2700 NW 87th Ave., Doral, FL 33172
Florida International University
(Student Academic Success Center)
11200 SW Eighth St., Miami, FL 33199
(Entrance on SW 107th Avenue and SW 16th Street)
Historic Garage
3250 S. Miami Ave., Miami, FL 33129
Same property as the former Museum of Science
Homestead Community Center
(William F. "Bill" Dickinson Community Center)
1601 N. Krome Ave., Homestead, FL 33030
International Mall Branch Library
10315 NW 12th St., Doral, FL 33172
John F. Kennedy Library
190 W. 49th St., Hialeah, FL 33012
Joseph Caleb Center
(Community Meeting Room)
5400 NW 22nd Ave., Building A, Miami, FL 33142
Kendale Lakes Branch Library
15205 Kendall Dr., Miami, FL 33196
Kendall Branch Library
9101 SW 97th Ave., Miami, FL 33176
Lemon City Branch Library
430 NE 61st St., Miami, FL 33137
Miami Beach City Hall
1700 Convention Center Dr., Miami Beach, FL 33139
Miami Dade College Kendall Campus
(The Fascell Conference Center)
11011 SW 104th St., Building K, Miami, FL 33176
(Entrance on SW 104th Street and SW 113th Place)
Miami Dade College North Campus
(Library)
11380 NW 27th Ave., Building 2, Miami, FL 33167
Miami Lakes Community Center
(Mary Collins Community Center)
15151 NW 82nd Ave., Miami Lakes, FL 33016
Naranja Branch Library
14850 SW 280th St., Homestead, FL 33032
North Dade Regional Library
2455 NW 183rd St., Miami Gardens, FL 33056
North Miami Public Library
835 NE 132nd St., North Miami, FL 33161
North Shore Branch Library
7501 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, FL 33141
Northeast Dade-Aventura Branch Library
2930 Aventura Blvd., Aventura, FL 33180
Shenandoah Branch Library
2111 SW 19th St., Miami, FL 33145
South Dade Regional Library
10750 SW 211th St., Cutler Bay, FL 33189
Stephen P. Clark Government Center
(Lobby)
111 NW 1st St., Miami, FL 33128
West Dade Regional Library
9445 SW 24th St., Miami, FL 33165
West Kendall Regional Library
10201 Hammocks Blvd., Miami, FL 33196
West Miami Community Center
901 SW 62nd Ave., West Miami, FL 33144
