Miami-Dade Democratic Party Suggests Sen. Daphne Campbell Might Secretly Be Republican

On Tuesday, New Times reported on a mysterious, probably illegal mailer sent to Republican voters last week that featured state Sen. Daphne Campbell's name on a list of GOP candidates for office, all paid for by "Your Republican Neighbor," a group that doesn't exist in any state records. That was weird, because Campbell is a Democrat.

Or is she? In an extraordinary letter sent last night to her campaign, the Miami-Dade Democratic Party questions Campbell's ties to Republicans, her oddly conservative voting record, and her history of less-than-stellar ethics. The not-so-subtle question in the letter is clear: Is Campbell secretly a Republican?

The letter also says the party suspects Campbell's campaign is behind the mystery mailer listing her on a slate of other local GOP figures.