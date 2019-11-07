Miami Meteorologists Agree: 2019 Has Been Hot AF

The first five days of November 2019 in Miami were the hottest in recorded history.

While the rest of the country is already well into a mysterious season called "fall," Miami remains positively swampy. Today's projected high is 86 degrees — some 50 degrees warmer than the expected peak temperatures in Chicago, Buffalo, and Detroit.

Of course, Florida is widely known as a sweaty, humidity-laden hellscape. But climate change has made Miami so hot that 2019 has already broken historical weather records. So far this year, 149 days have registered high temperatures above 89 degrees, according to University of Miami weather expert Brian McNoldy. And there are still 54 days to go before the end of the year.

With the high of 89°F (so far) today in #Miami, 2019 has now had the most number of days with an 89°+ high through Nov 6th (149). There were 148 such days at this point in 2009, and 149 by the end of the year. #NeverendingSummer #climate #flwx pic.twitter.com/LXJnlsLHD5 — Brian McNoldy (@BMcNoldy) November 6, 2019

Recent weeks have been particularly noteworthy. McNoldy, who has dubbed the phenomenon #NeverendingSummer, says that from mid-October through this past Tuesday, temperatures on Virginia Key broke 36 of 57 heat-related records. And the first five days of November in Miami were the hottest in recorded history.

Other climate scientists have noted similar trends. Meteorologist Jim Cantore noted this week that Miami was one of 30 cities this year to have recorded its hottest October. And as hurricane specialist Eric Blake pointed out, this year was the warmest Halloween on record in the Magic City:

Warmest Halloween on record for #Miami in terms of average temperature and warmest low temp. Unless a cooling shower occurs by midnight, also the warmest average temperature so late in the year! Nothing but tricks from the weather pic.twitter.com/jirhwKl1z5 — Eric Blake (@EricBlake12) October 31, 2019

On the bright side, hurricane season is over, and a cold front this weekend is expected to drop temperatures as low as 71 degrees. Brrrrrr!