Miami Beach Mayor Wants to Prosecute City Employees Who Give Police Info to Media

In a discussion item on the Wednesday, July 24, commission meeting agenda, Meiner said he would like the city commission "to take appropriate action regarding the unauthorized recording and/or dissemination of Miami Beach Police Department (MBPD) investigative City employees."
"Moreover, any unauthorized disclosure can easily compromise ongoing investigations, police operations, alert suspects, and can lead to the destruction of evidence," Meiner wrote.
The mayor recommends that the city employees who disseminate "sensitive police investigation information" without authorization should potentially be investigated for violating police department standard operating procedures, subpoenaed, prosecuted by the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office, or referred to the Miami-Dade Commission on Ethics and Public Trust or the City's Inspector General.
Days after we broke the story of a rollerblader raped and the arrest of a sex offender, Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner recommends prosecuting and subpoenaing city employees who give info to the media.— Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) July 25, 2024
Our coverage and surveillance video helped cops catch the suspect. @wsvn https://t.co/9Qd1WaVXP1 pic.twitter.com/YA0GZqCvCI
"It is my understanding that there have been incidents in which sensitive police investigative information has been released to the media/public without prior authorization or approval," the item reads.
Meiner's discussion item comes after WSVN-TV (Channel 7) obtained surveillance video of a brutal sexual assault on the beach walk between 23rd and 24th streets on July 16. The video showed a woman rollerblading when an unknown male approached her from behind before he grabbed, choked, and threw her to the ground. He can be seen pulling her into the bushes, where she allegedly sexually assaulted her.
The television station released the footage as part of its coverage to help Miami Beach police locate the suspect. In fact, the outlet's coverage was integral in the arrest of the wanted rape suspect and convicted sex offender Keith Hill Jr. in Hollywood on July 19, according to the state attorney's office arrest warrant.
He was arrested and charged with sexual battery along with charges of giving a false ID to authorities, failing to register as a sex offender, and failing to comply with sex offender registration law.
"Chief Luke Plesa, of the Sunny Isles Police Department, saw the news coverage of the incident and recognized the subject from recent police contact, which took place at a public park in their jurisdiction on Monday, July 15th, 2024," the warrant states.
WSVN-TV (Channel 7) reporter Sheldon Fox maintains that the news stations called the police department to ensure the video's release would not compromise the investigation.
"Before airing this video, we gave a courtesy call to police, explaining we planned to show the footage," he wrote on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. "We weren't asked to hold off or told it could hurt their investigation."
Fox is now questioning if the city is more focused on protecting its reputation rather than catching an accused rapist.
"Is this that are you more worried about perception over violent crime?" Fox tells New Times. "Because that's certainly how it might come across when you look at how this recommendation was written by Mayor Meiner."
He wonders if the accused would have been caught as quickly if it hadn't been for the constant media coverage.
"This man was caught and you would think that the mayor’s office would be celebrating, but instead they’re talking about prosecuting and subpoenaing cops for giving out information to the media," Fox adds.
New Times has reached out to MBPD for comment.