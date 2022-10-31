"Strikingly Avoidable": Broward Jail Policies Questioned Again After Young Woman's Suicide

click to enlarge Keirstyn had a deep appreciation for music and loved playing as a percussionist. Photo provided by Jason Bucy

Screenshot of Keirstyn Bucy via Facebook

On the afternoon of June 5, Keirstyn Bucy was being treated for a mental health crisis at Memorial Regional Hospital, when she resisted a nurse's attempts to administer an injection to her. The nurse flagged down a police officer on a hospital security detail for help, who then responded to Keirstyn's room.Though Keirstyn was in the throes of a psychiatric episode, she was treated like a criminal for lashing out.The officer swiftly placed Keirstyn in handcuffs and arrested her on a charge of felony assault on a law enforcement agent, alleging that she spat on him during the struggle. Keirstyn remained in Broward County Sheriff's Office (BSO) custody over the next four months and continued to behave consistent with her documented illnesses, at times resisting jail staff and expressing suicidal ideation.On October 6, a Broward judge deemed her too mentally ill to stand trial.A week later, while in the mental health unit of BSO's North Broward Detention Center, Keirstyn reportedly cut material from her pants and used it to hang herself from the frame of her cell bunk. A jail worker found her unresponsive in her room, and she was pronounced dead thirteen minutes later, at 2:30 pm on October 13, four days shy of her 23rd birthday.Keirstyn's father Jason Bucy and Broward County's lead public defender Gordon Weekes now allege Broward jails have exhibited a pattern of callousness when dealing with inmates who have mental health conditions.“Ms. Bucy’s unfortunate death illustrates yet another failure of the mental health system in Broward County," Weekes wrote in an October 26 letter (attached below) to Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony and Hollywood Police chief Chris O'Brien. "She was arrested because she was sick, and she ultimately died because the system designed to protect her failed."Weekes noted that at the time of her arrest, Keirstyn was under involuntary commitment pursuant to the Baker Act, a law that allows people to be detained in a mental health facility against their will for up to 72 hours if they are deemed to be a threat to themselves or others. Weekes questioned why the Hollywood Police Department removed a patient under treatment from the hospital, "the place best equipped" to deal with her illness."It is incomprehensible to believe that law enforcement professionals could not distinguish between a manifestation of an acute mental health episode that took place in a mental health facility from criminal behavior," Weekes writes, describing Keirstyn's death as "strikingly avoidable."Once she was transported to the jail, Keirstyn should have remained under close supervision in light of her severe psychiatric disease and her longstanding history of self-harm and suicide attempts, Weekes says.His letter demands that BSO review its policies regarding monitoring mentally ill and suicidal detainees.BSO did not respond to questions about the jail's mental health or suicide watch policies. In an email toon October 26, spokesperson Carey Codd wrote that a BSO internal affairs unit is reviewing the incident. The sheriff's office denied that Keirstyn was under active suicide watch when she took her life.Keirstyn's father is calling on the sheriff's office to make "significant changes" in the way it treats mentally ill inmates."First of all, if you've got cameras, why aren't you watching the damn camera?" Jason Bucy asks in an interview with. "They would have seen her cutting her pants... They could have stopped it before it even started."According to Weekes, the 22-year-old's suicide was part of a systemic failure of mental health protocols in Broward jails. In the past year and a half alone, Weekes has sent several letters to Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony regarding deaths and injuries among people with psychiatric disorders in his facilities.In January 2021, Weekes wrote to Tony about a 43-year-old man in custody with a history of psychiatric issues who was allegedly pepper sprayed in the face and tasered into submission by an officer during a mental health crisis. The man sustained an irreversible brain injury and was left in a vegetative state.Months later, in August 2021, Weekes contacted the sheriff about a July incident in which a deputy was accused of pouring bleach and other chemical substances into a man's cell in retaliation for spitting in his face. The man, who had a history of mental illness, was taken to the hospital in “grave condition,” the public defender said.Then, in December 2021, the public defender called attention to the case of a 44-year-old man who allegedly attempted suicide under jail staff’s care and died in a hospital several days later. In another letter to the sheriff, Weekes said that the man’s death reflected a “disturbing trend” in Broward detention centers and marked at least the third unnatural, seemingly preventable inmate death in BSO jail facilities in 2021.Other incidents include an inmate who cut his penis off after being left unsupervised in isolation in September 2018, the public defender says. According to Weekes, a 17-year-old suffering from a psychiatric disorder committed suicide in BSO custody the following year."At some point in time, we need to cast the light of transparency... and start holding folks accountable," Weekes tellsJason Bucy remembers his daughter as a vibrant girl who could play the drums before she could walk.Born in Bloomington, Indiana, Keirstyn had open heart surgery at five days old to treat a congenital heart defect, and she was put on a laundry list of medications at birth. She faced medical hardships in early childhood, but came out with an indomitable spirit."She wasn't afraid of anything," Bucy recalls with a laugh.Bucy says that as an infant, Keirstyn would crawl on him and play on one of the many drum sets scattered around their house at the time.“When she was in the sixth grade, I had an opportunity to teach her with the winter percussion line,” Bucy says. “That kid would be so meticulous in her part, she’d play five measures over and over and over until she got it perfect.”As Keirstyn grew older, her father began to notice some things were different about her compared to other kids. Aside from being more lethargic than others, she took particular pride in lining up her toys and sorting them by color. When she was old enough, she always ensured her bookshelf was perfectly organized. Keirstyn also displayed behavioral issues, including sudden outbursts and an inability to understand consequences at times.Still, the father recalls Keirstyn embraced her love for music –– and was very particular about it. She eventually went on to play everything from marimba to vibraphones to the bells in school bands.And she loved to ride horses, fish, and hunt with her dad.At 12, Keirstyn was diagnosed with high-functioning autism, Bucy says. Doctors later determined that she also had borderline personality disorder and bipolar disorder, among other diagnoses.When she was 15, Keirstyn moved from Indiana, where she lived with her mom, to North Florida to stay full time with her father. Within the first few months, Bucy says Keirstyn began to go through cycles of "high highs" and "low lows." She would go from being a happy-go-lucky girl to cutting herself in the bathroom at school, her father says.Keirstyn was subjected to Baker Act proceedings dozens of times in the subsequent years, Bucy recalls. He admits he would sometimes beg mental health facilities to keep his daughter in their care because he believed she was safer there."She would be incredibly angry and hostile and would lash out for a couple of weeks, and then, one day, it would be like the switch was flipped: 'I love you Daddy. I'm sorry. I'm getting better,'" Bucy says.At 18, Bucy says, Keirstyn dropped out of school and left home. She remained homeless for much of her short adult life, while still keeping in contact with her father on occasion. Court records list her most recent address as "at large."After she was arrested in June, she rang her father up from behind bars."My little girl called me and asked me to bail her out of jail, and I said no... I said you're in the safest place you can be," Bucy remembers.