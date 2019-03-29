Everything You Need to Know About the Miami Marlins' Opening Day

One down, 161 to go. If the Marlins opening day, 6-3 home loss to the Colorado Rockies is any indication, a little patience and understanding from fans will definitely go a long way this year. The intrigue is there, but the odds will be against them on a daily basis.

From now until at least around the time Walmart starts selling Halloween decorations, the team will be back in our lives. Of course, baseball continues after the September 29 finale against the Philadelphia Phillies, but the playoffs seem unlikely. How about we just try to remember a couple of Marlins' names?

The Jeter boys' opener went about as well as an advanced class in Mandarin. First, there was some good news: The home team's Neil Walker, Jorge Alfaro, and J.T. Riddle hit solo shots. But from otherwise punchless bats to costly errors to the Rockies rounding the bases with ease, just everything else went wrong for the Marlins.