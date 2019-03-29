 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/miaminewtimes
4
Marlins pitcher Jose Urena
Marlins pitcher Jose Urena
Miami Marlins

Everything You Need to Know About the Miami Marlins' Opening Day

Ryan Yousefi | March 29, 2019 | 7:41am
AA

One down, 161 to go. If the Marlins opening day, 6-3 home loss to the Colorado Rockies is any indication, a little patience and understanding from fans will definitely go a long way this year. The intrigue is there, but the odds will be against them on a daily basis.

From now until at least around the time Walmart starts selling Halloween decorations, the team will be back in our lives. Of course, baseball continues after the September 29 finale against the Philadelphia Phillies, but the playoffs seem unlikely. How about we just try to remember a couple of Marlins' names?

The Jeter boys' opener went about as well as an advanced class in Mandarin. First, there was some good news: The home team's Neil Walker, Jorge Alfaro, and J.T. Riddle hit solo shots. But from otherwise punchless bats to costly errors to the Rockies rounding the bases with ease, just everything else went wrong for the Marlins.

Continue Reading

Related Stories

Before the game, things non-baseball related went well. Fans were treated to a surprise when a handful of Marlins greeted them at the gates. It was a nice much-needed touch for a franchise at the start of yet another rebuilding project. If there was ever a way to win over fans that came out for a 4 p.m. opening day game, this was it.

Fans, meet Marlins players. Marlins players, meet fans.

The consensus on Marlin Park's sculptureless new look was also positive. Gone are the lime greens and circus themes, replaced with deep blues and new areas for fans to watch the game. Gone are a plethora of mismatched ads and faux art, and in their place are more subtle tones that say baseball, not acid trip.

The improvements are pretty obvious, even if you enjoyed the prior look.

Oh yeah, there was a game. The Rockies Kyle Freeland retired 11 straight batters before shortstop Starlin Castro got a hit. The crowd was booing by the fourth inning when the Rockies scored four runs with the help of two errors. Pitcher Jose Urena surrendered six runs in 4 2/3 innings. The Marlins started 0-1 for the fifth straight year and might be headed for their tenth losing season in a row.

So there you have it. Nine disappointing innings in the books, but an entire season for growth and rebuilding at the Marlins disposal. As expected, it may not be easy to watch at times, but the Marlins are undergoing a painful process that hopefully will pay huge dividends in the near future.

It has to get better than Opening Day, right? There is only one way to go from there. 

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send: